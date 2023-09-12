Back in 2022, Fujifilm took the wraps off its highest-resolution cameras in its mirrorless X-series – the Fujifilm X-H2 and the Fujifilm X-T2. Both of these models quickly assumed their place as some of the best Fujifilm cameras you can buy, and with 40.2MP sensors, they represented a considerably jump from the rest of the range, in which cameras generally sit around the 26MP mark.

Such high resolutions represented a rewriting of the rulebook for APS-C cameras, and both seriously impressed our review team. The Fujifilm X-H2 is a marvel for detail work across all disciplines, able to swap from 8K 30p video to 40.2MP stills whenever it’s required. The Fujifilm X-T5, meanwhile, puts photographers first, delivering what is possibly the best stills-shooting experience you can get from any system right now.

Of course, big resolutions require exceptional lenses with pin-sharp optics, ones that are capable of capturing enough detail to make 40MP worth having. As such, Fujfiilm shared with Fuji Rumors a list of the X-mount lenses that would make the most of the huge megapixel counts of its new flagship cameras.

Coffee shop, Fujifilm X-H2 with 16-55mm F2.8 lens, at 55mm, 1/220s, f/5, ISO500 (DR400), -0.3ev. This is one of the lenses on Fujifilm’s list. Photo: Joshua Waller

We’ve collated that list in a handy, easy-to-follow list below, and have also updated the lens the impressive lenses that Fujfiilm has released since then. These include the amazing XF 8mm F3.5 R WR, an ultra-wide, weather-sealed prime that delivers spectacular imagery in a 12mm equivalent focal length – Fujifilm’s widest ever. Then there’s also the XF 30mm F2.8 R LM WR, a compact macro that with 1:1 life-size magnification and incredibly close focusing. These lenses are a great place to start if you’re looking for something to complement the spectacular quality of the Fujifilm X-H2 or the X-T5 – but as you’ll see, there are plenty more options to choose from…

The best Fujifilm X-H2 / X-T5 lenses: full list

Here is the full list of lenses, including Fujifilm’s original suggestions and lenses that have been subsequently released for the X-mount. Where applicable, we’ve linked up our reviews of each lens so you can see more of how they perform:

It’s also worth noting that any of the best Fujifilm X-mount lenses will perform well on the X-H2 or the X-T5. The lenses on the above list are just the ones that will gain the most benefit from the high-resolution sensor shared by these mirrorless cameras.

For our recent coverage on all things Fujifilm, including the latest from Fujifilm X-Summit 2023, see our first look review of the Fujifilm GFX100 II, as well as reports on new tilt-shift lenses for GF-mount and the new Fujifilm GF 55mm F1.7 R WR.

