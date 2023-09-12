Fujifilm has revealed a premium standard prime to go with its new flagship Fujifilm GFX100 II medium-format mirrorless camera. The new Fujifilm GF 55mm F1.7 R WR is equivalent to a 44mm f/1.4 lens on full-frame, in terms of angle of view and depth-of-field. As such, it promises images with natural-looking perspective, and good separation of the subject from an out-of-focus background.

Optically the lens employs 14 elements in 10 groups, including 2 aspherical and 2 ED glass elements to suppress aberrations. Fujifilm has used an aperture diaphragm with 11 curved blades with the aim of delivering attractively blurred backgrounds.

Autofocus is driven by a DC motor which Fujifilm claims delivers fast, accurate focusing. The minimum focus distance is 50cm, which delivers a maximum magnification equivalent to 0.14x.

Physically, the lens measures 94.7mm in diameter, 99.3mm in length and weighs 780g. The filter thread is 77mm. It also includes an aperture ring and boasts weather resistant construction.

Fujifilm GF 55mm F1.7 R WR lens on the Fujifilm GFX100 II. Credit: Andy Westlake

The Fujifilm GF 55mm F1.7 R WR is due to arrive in the shops later this month for $2299 / £2499.

Fujifilm GF 55mm F1.7 R WR: Full specifications

Price: $2299 / £2499

$2299 / £2499 Filter Diameter: 77mm

77mm Lens Elements: 14

14 Groups: 10

10 Diaphragm blades: 11, rounded

11, rounded Aperture: f/1.7 – f/22

f/1.7 – f/22 Minimum focus: 50cm

50cm Length: 99.3mm

99.3mm Diameter: 94.7mm

94.7mm Weight: 780g

780g Lens Mount: Fujifilm G

Fujifilm G Included accessories: Caps, hood, pouch

