Fujifilm has unveiled two new GF tilt-shift lenses, which it originally promised back in September 2022.

Firstly, the Fujinon GF 30mm F5.6 T/S is a 24mm-equivalent wideangle designed for such things as architectural and landscape work. It’s capable of +/-15mm shift and +/-8.5° tilt, enabling correction of converging verticals and increased control over depth of field. One noteworthy feature is a tripod mount around the optical unit, which facilitates the creation of ultra-wide high-resolution panoramas. The lens is 138.5mm long and 1,340g in weight, and accepts 105mm filters via a thread on the two-piece lens hood.

The second of the new optics is the Fujinon GF 110mm F5.6 T/S Macro. Built for high-end studio, product, or food photography, it combines a 90mm-equivalent view with 0.5x magnification at its 43cm minimum focus distance. Its movements provide +/-15mm shift and +/-10° tilt. It’s 149mm long, weighs 1.255g and takes 72mm filters.

Fujifilm GF 110mm F5.6 TS Macro on GFX100 II, showing tilt and shift movements. Credit: Andy Westlake

On both new GF tilt-shift lenses, focusing is manual while the aperture is set from the camera body. Sensors record the shift amount and rotation angle in EXIF data, which in principle allows accurate correction of any residual optical aberrations in raw processing. Both movements can be rotated relative to each other and the camera.

Both lenses are due in November, with the GF 30mm F5.6 T/S set to cost $3999 / £3899, and the GF 110mm F5.6 T/S Macro, $3499 / £3499.

Fujifilm GF 30mm F5.6 T/S: Full specifications

Price: $3999 / £3899

$3999 / £3899 Filter Diameter: 110mm

110mm Lens Elements: 16

16 Groups: 11

11 Diaphragm blades: 9, rounded

9, rounded Aperture: f/5.6 – f/32

f/5.6 – f/32 Minimum focus: 30cm

30cm Length: 138.5mm

138.5mm Diameter: 87.1mm

87.1mm Weight: 1340g

1340g Lens Mount: Fujifilm G

Fujifilm G Included accessories: Caps, hood, filter adapter ring, tripod collar, pouch

Fujifilm GF 110mm F5.6 T/S Macro: Full specifications

Price: $3499 / £3499

$3499 / £3499 Filter Diameter: 72mm

72mm Lens Elements: 11

11 Groups: 9

9 Diaphragm blades: 9, rounded

9, rounded Aperture: f/5.6 – f/32

f/5.6 – f/32 Minimum focus: 43cm

43cm Length: 149mm

149mm Diameter: 95mm

95mm Weight: 1255g

1255g Lens Mount: Fujifilm G

Fujifilm G Included accessories: Caps, pouch

