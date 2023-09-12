Fujifilm has unveiled two new GF tilt-shift lenses, which it originally promised back in September 2022.
Firstly, the Fujinon GF 30mm F5.6 T/S is a 24mm-equivalent wideangle designed for such things as architectural and landscape work. It’s capable of +/-15mm shift and +/-8.5° tilt, enabling correction of converging verticals and increased control over depth of field. One noteworthy feature is a tripod mount around the optical unit, which facilitates the creation of ultra-wide high-resolution panoramas. The lens is 138.5mm long and 1,340g in weight, and accepts 105mm filters via a thread on the two-piece lens hood.
The second of the new optics is the Fujinon GF 110mm F5.6 T/S Macro. Built for high-end studio, product, or food photography, it combines a 90mm-equivalent view with 0.5x magnification at its 43cm minimum focus distance. Its movements provide +/-15mm shift and +/-10° tilt. It’s 149mm long, weighs 1.255g and takes 72mm filters.
On both new GF tilt-shift lenses, focusing is manual while the aperture is set from the camera body. Sensors record the shift amount and rotation angle in EXIF data, which in principle allows accurate correction of any residual optical aberrations in raw processing. Both movements can be rotated relative to each other and the camera.
Both lenses are due in November, with the GF 30mm F5.6 T/S set to cost $3999 / £3899, and the GF 110mm F5.6 T/S Macro, $3499 / £3499.
Fujifilm GF 30mm F5.6 T/S: Full specifications
- Price: $3999 / £3899
- Filter Diameter: 110mm
- Lens Elements: 16
- Groups: 11
- Diaphragm blades: 9, rounded
- Aperture: f/5.6 – f/32
- Minimum focus: 30cm
- Length: 138.5mm
- Diameter: 87.1mm
- Weight: 1340g
- Lens Mount: Fujifilm G
- Included accessories: Caps, hood, filter adapter ring, tripod collar, pouch
Fujifilm GF 110mm F5.6 T/S Macro: Full specifications
- Price: $3499 / £3499
- Filter Diameter: 72mm
- Lens Elements: 11
- Groups: 9
- Diaphragm blades: 9, rounded
- Aperture: f/5.6 – f/32
- Minimum focus: 43cm
- Length: 149mm
- Diameter: 95mm
- Weight: 1255g
- Lens Mount: Fujifilm G
- Included accessories: Caps, pouch
