Following the success of our first-ever Festival of Outdoor Photography, AP is running another event in London on August 9th, dedicated to documentary photography and photojournalism

It’s a great opportunity to deepen your understanding and appreciation of documentary photography in all its varied forms, whether you are just starting out or an established practitioner/connoisseur of this endlessly fascinating genre.

Indeed, documentary photography is embedded in the very DNA of photography, and has been since the 19th century, so this really is a must-visit event. It takes place in the elegant and historic surroundings of the Royal Geographical Society in central London.

Zed Nelson’s talk is a major highlight. From the award-winning Anthropocene Illusion project

Festival of Photography: Documentary highlights

Zed Nelson

Zed is celebrated worldwide for long-term projects that explore contemporary society, and was awarded the overall prize in this year’s Sony World Photography Awards. He will take us on a revealing journey through this epic new work, The Anthropocene Illusion, and behind the scenes on three previous award-winning long-term projects.

Renowned for her portraiture and social documentary work, Laura seeks to explore the complex relationship between subject and photographer. Her work has been extensively exhibited and published worldwide, including at The National Portrait Gallery, The Houses of Parliament, Somerset House and the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Jon has gained an international reputation for his sports reportage, especially in the world of motorsport. He takes us through his 40 year career documenting the culture of everything from Formula 1 to banger racing, and discuses how it has enabled the work he does in other sports as well as subjects ranging from conflict to landscape, for the likes of the United Nations and National Geographic.

A regular contributor to AP and veteran photography educator, Paul will talk about his meetings with some of the legends of 20th century photography – Henri Cartier Bresson, Robert Doisneau, Brassai, W Eugene Smith, George Rodger, Laura Gilpin, Paul Strand, and Andre Kertesz.

The North Revisited is a year-long project by Simon Hill which builds on the iconic work of photojournalist John Bulmer, whose evocative images of the north of England taken in the 1960s and 70s for The Sunday Times Magazine remain a cornerstone of British documentary photography. Both will be discussing this and more in their talk.

Don’t miss out on the chance to deepen your documentary photography practice on these engrossing and fun photo walks, led (respectively) by SheClicks founder Angela, and Jovis, founder of the Urban Photographers Club.

Another big highlight is our panel discussion on the life and work of the iconic documentary photographer Sebastiao Salgado, who passed away this year. Joining AP Editor Nigel Atherton will be Salgado’s agent Neil Burgess, friend and Magnum colleague Ian Berry, and photojournalist Edmond Terakopian.

Sebastiao Salgado 2019. © Renato Amoroso

You can get a 25% discount on tickets to the Festival of Photography: Documentary, but hurry as the offer ends on Monday July 21st. Full event and ticketing details can be found here. See you there!