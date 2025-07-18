The Nikon Z6III is one of the best full-frame mirrorless cameras on the market as it copes admirably with a wide range of genres. It’s now discounted in an attractive ‘bundle’ deal.

There is just so much to recommend about the Nikon Z6III, namely its superb viewfinder and fully articulated screen, much improved autofocus, super-fast continuous shooting and refined control layout.

Its 24.5MP resolution may not seem a lot these days, but it is plenty big enough for printing without being unwieldy. Meawnhile, the 14fps burst rate is well capable of capturing anything that moves. There are few downsides, naturally, but they are very minor ones – so see our full five-star review for more.

Via this B+H deal, you can now get the Nikon Z6III with an attractive shoulder bag and capacious and reliable SanDisk 128Gb memory card for $2196.95. This is a camera that will last you a long time, and there is a decent range of Nikkor Z-series lenses. Hurry though as the offer ends July 21st…

Nikon Z6III key features

24.5 MP partially-stacked full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO 100-64,000 (standard)

Up to 20fps shooting

6K 60fps raw video recording

8-stop in-body stabilisation

5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder

3.2in, 2.1m-dot fully articulated screen

