Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Tomasz Grzyb using an iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Tomasz Grzyb, iPhone 14 Pro Max
“The photograph was taken with an Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max during a walk through the Market Square in Wrocław, Poland. Passing by restaurants before opening, I noticed garden chairs stacked over each other. The geometric structure formed by the lines of the chairs immediately caught my attention. By underexposing the photograph, I managed to decrease the number of details, which made the image more abstract.
Initially, I treated the photos taken with the phone as a diary or an observing and identifying photographic subjects exercise. Over time, it became clear to me that these phone-taken photos are an equally important part of my photographic work, and often, it’s hard to tell which photos were taken with the phone and which with a camera.”
Social media:
Instagram: @tomaszgrzyb.mobile, @tomaszgrzyb
Submit your photos
Want the chance to feature here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your smartphone photographs on social media with the tag #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to ap.ed@kelsey.co.uk with “Smartphone Pic of the Week” in the subject line.
