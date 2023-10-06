Amazon Prime Day is coming very soon, in fact, it’s happening on the 10-11th October! But if you can’t wait till then, and don’t want to wait for Black Friday, then have a look at these offers that we’ve found on the website.

Save 28% on the Panasonic Lumix S5 full-frame mirrorless camera…

Panasonic Lumix S5 – with a different L-mount lens (Photo: MT)

The Panasonic Lumix S5 is a 24MP full-frame mirrorless camera, with 4K 60p video recording, and with the 50mm F1.8 lens, the RRP is £1799, but you can save 28% as Amazon have this on offer at £1299. You can read our full Panasonic Lumix S5 review to see what it offers, and whether it’s right for you. It has been replaced by the Panasonic Lumix S5 II, which is the most likely reason why the S5 is now such a good deal. It’s available for even less, if you go for the camera body only!

Bargain priced memory cards

Amazon also offer some great deals on memory cards, with SanDisk 64GB SD cards available from £8.49.

We’ll keep sharing offers we find, so keep checking back to see what else is available.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon run a number of Amazon Prime Days every year, where Prime members can get special offers and savings on products for sale on Amazon’s website. Amazon sell a whole range of things, so you’ll also find deals on everyday items like doorbells, laptops, backup devices, and more.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime day is coming soon! The next Amazon Prime Day is 10-11th October 2023.

Who can access Prime Day deals?

You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of these deals. This is a yearly subscription that can be paid monthly or yearly, and also gives free postage as well as access to Amazon Prime Video and other features.

