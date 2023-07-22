Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Ryder Magsalin using a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Ryder Magsalin, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
“I’m a 17 year old student who has a strong passion for aviation and photography as a whole. I took this photo of the Milky Way Galaxy with my Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at my closest friend’s holiday house in Coal Point, NSW, Australia. Why did I take it? The suburb I live in has too much light pollution to achieve the level of detail as seen in the photo.”
Instagram: @ryder_magsalin_photography
Submit your photos
Want the chance to feature here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your smartphone photographs on social media with the tag #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to ap.ed@kelsey.co.uk with "Smartphone Pic of the Week" in the subject line.
