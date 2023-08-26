Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Ken Morris using an iPhone 13 Mini.

Ken Morris, iPhone 13 Mini

‘This particular image came from the West Highland Way near Glencoe, Scotland heading towards Kingshouse. My wife and I were on day 6 of our walk from Milngavie and I loved the way the trail unfurled before us. This rock was perched next to it and had an almost observational feeling to it. Like the rock was watching us (and thousands of others) walk that path. The image was made with my iPhone 13 Mini, the Halied app for RAW, and edited with Lightroom.’

Social media:

Instagram: @kenmorris.photo

Website: www.kenmorris.photography

