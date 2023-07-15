Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Khaula Smart using a Google Pixel 4 XL.

Khaula Smart, Google Pixel 4 XL

Photo: Khaula Smart

I am a freelance photographer specialising in street, portrait and food photography. A mum of three with a passion for travel. Phone photography allows me to stay light weight while still delivering high-quality photography.

This striking door was taken in the backstreets of Catania, Sicily. The grandeur of the stone arch hints to it’s long forgotten importance. Now it’s saved for those who like to explore off the beaten track.

You can view more of my work on Instagram @khaulasmart or visit my website www.khaulasmart.com

Submit your photos

Want the chance to feature here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your smartphone photographs on social media with the tag #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek.

