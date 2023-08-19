Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Lauren Bywater using a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Lauren Bywater, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Since I was young, I have always enjoyed photography, it wasn’t until I turned 18 that I received my first DSLR camera and that’s when I started to take photography more seriously. It was only in the last couple of years that I started to use my phone as the camera’s were getting better and it was easier to take around on trips and walks. I mainly specialise in landscape and nature photography, but I enjoy taking photographs of many other things such as cityscapes, seascapes and anything that inspires me.

Social media:

Instagram: @laurenbywaterphotography

Facebook: Lauren Bywater Photography

Twitter: @Lauren_Bywater

Further reading:

