One of the best ways to gain inspiration for your photography and exploring different styles is by experiencing and viewing the work of other photographers and artists. We’ve put together a selection of the best exhibitions on around the UK during 2024 to see photography; including exhibitions that present photographs alongside other disciplines.

Below, you’ll find the information you need including dates, location and ticket details to plan your trips.

Best Photography Exhibitions to see in 2024

Hiroshi Sugimoto, Hayward Gallery

Astronomy Photographer of the Year, National Maritime Museum

Bird Photographer of the Year 2023, touring

Daido Moriyama: A Retrospective, The Photographers’ Gallery

Photie Man: 50 Years of Tom Wood, Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool

Only Human: Aneesa Dawoojee, RPS Gallery Bristol

Capturing the Moment, Tate Modern

Liverpool Through the Lens by Leroy Cooper, Museum of Liverpool

Making Space: Photographs of Architecture, Scottish National Portrait Gallery

BURTYNSKY: EXTRACTION / ABSTRACTION, Saatchi Gallery

Edward Burtynsky: New Works, Flowers Gallery

Saul Leiter: An Unfinished World, MK Gallery, Milton Keynes

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 59, Natural History Museum

Photo City: How Images Shape the Urban World, Victoria and Albert Museum, Dundee

Taylor Wessing Photography Portrait Prize, National Portrait Gallery

Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year

Sony World Photography Awards

Francesca Woodman and Julia Margaret Cameron: Portraits to Dream in, National Portrait Gallery

Landscape Photographer of the Year, touring

Travel Photographer of the Year

International Photography Exhibition 165, RPS Gallery

Joel Meyerowitz display, Tate Modern

Hiroshi Sugimoto

Hayward Gallery, London

Now on until 7th January 2024

Wednesday – Friday 10am – 6pm, Saturday 10am – 8pm, Sunday 10am – 6pm, Closed Mondays & Tuesdays

£18

Over the past 50 years, Sugimoto has created pictures which are meticulously crafted, deeply thought-provoking and quietly subversive. This exhibition features key works from all of the artist’s major photographic series.

Hiroshi Sugimoto (southbankcentre.co.uk)

Astronomy Photographer of the Year 15

National Maritime Museum, London

Now open

Open daily 10am – 5pm

Tickets: £10 adults, £6.50 concessions

Park Row, London, England SE10 9NF

Astronomy Photographer of the Year is an annual exhibition showcasing the world’s greatest space photography.

The exhibition at the National Maritime Museum will feature over 100 photographs including this year’s winning images alongside a series of shortlisted photographs on brilliant lightbox displays.

Astronomy Photographer of the Year exhibition

Andromeda, Unexpected © Marcel Drechsler, Xavier Strottner, Yann Sainty. Galaxies category winner and Overall Winner. Taken with a Takahashi FSQ-106EDX4 telescope, Sky-Watcher EQ6 Pro mount, ZWO ASI2600MM Pro camera, 382 mm f/3.6, multiple exposures between 1 and 600 seconds, 111 hours total exposure

Bird Photographer of the Year 2023

An exhibition of 70-80 of the winning images will go on an international tour.

More dates and venues to be confirmed.

Bird Photographer of the Year

Daido Moriyama: A Retrospective

The Photographers’ Gallery, London

6 October 2023 – 11 February 2024

16-18 Ramillies Street, London W1F 7LW

Monday-Wednesday and Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 11am-6pm, Thursday and Friday 10am – 8pm.

Tickets: Advance Booking Online: £6.50 / £4 Concession. On the door: £8 / £5 Concession (Free for Members).

For more than sixty years, Daido Moriyama has used his camera to interrogate and revolutionise the way we look at the world with his dense, grainy images. Even today, Moriyama’s pioneering artistic spirit and visual intensity remain groundbreaking. The exhibition traces the path of a photographer who transformed the way we see photography and questioned the very nature of photography itself.

The Photographers’ Gallery

Photie Man: 50 Years of Tom Wood

Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool

20 May 2023 – 7 January 2024

Tuesday – Sunday, and Bank Holidays, 10am-4pm

Tickets: £2-9

William Brown St , Liverpool, United Kingdom, L3 8EL

In the first major retrospective of Tom Wood in Liverpool, ‘Photie Man’ celebrates the internationally-acclaimed Irish artist by showcasing his iconic images of Liverpool and bringing together his work from across all decades. Including some never seen before photographs and film work.

Photie Man: 50 Years of Tom Wood

Only Human: Aneesa Dawoojee

RPS Gallery Bristol

16 September 2023 – 14th January 2024

Monday – Sunday 10am – 5pm

Free entry

The Royal Photographic Society, RPS House, 337 Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3AR

September 2023 sees the opening of Aneesa's solo exhibition at RPS awarded after her success in the 163rd edition of the RPS International Photography Exhibition. The work featured in the IPE 163 from her series The Fighting Spirit of South London also earned her the RPS Fellowship. The images of martial artist and combat sports athletes from gyms near Aneesa's home reveal strength, resilience, fortitude and hope to overcome life's challenges.

Aneesa was awarded AP’s Power of Photography Award at the 2023 AP Awards.

Only Human: Aneesa Dawoojee

Image: Aneesa Dawoojee

Capturing the Moment

Tate Modern, London

13 June 2023 – 28 January 2024

Monday to Sunday 10am – 6pm

Bankside, London SE1 9TG

Tickets: £20, concessions available

Capturing The Moment

Making Space: Photographs of Architecture

Scottish National Portrait Gallery, Edinburgh

On now until 3rd Mar 2024

Open daily, 10am–5pm

Admission free

Making Space | Photographs of Architecture

Liverpool Through the Lens by Leroy Cooper

Museum of Liverpool

On now until 16th June 2024

Museum of Liverpool, Pier Head, Liverpool, United Kingdom, L3 1DG

Open daily 10am – 5pm

‘Liverpool Through the Lens’ by Leroy Cooper

BURTYNSKY: EXTRACTION / ABSTRACTION

Saatchi Gallery, London

14 February – 6 May 2024

Monday to Sunday 10am – 6pm

Duke of York’s HQ, King’s Road, London, SW3 4RY

Tickets from £10, concessions available

This exhibition marks the largest exhibition ever mounted in the 40+ year career of world-renowned photographic artist, Edward Burtynsky, who has dedicated his practice to bearing witness to the impact of human industry on the planet.

BURTYNSKY: Extraction / Abstraction

Edward Burtynsky: New Works

Flowers Gallery, London

28 February – 6 April 2024

Monday to Saturday 11am – 6pm

Flowers Gallery, 21 Cork Street, London W1S 3LZ

The solo exhibition will coincide with Saatchi Gallery’s upcoming major 2024 retrospective, BURTYNSKY: Extraction/Abstraction, the largest exhibition ever mounted in Edward Burtynsky’s 40+ year career.

Edward Burtynsky | New Works

Saul Leiter: An Unfinished World

MK Gallery, Milton Keynes

17 February – 2 June 2024

Tuesday – Sunday 10am – 5pm

MK Gallery, 900 Midsummer Blvd, Milton Keynes, MK9 3QA

Tickets: from £5.75- £11.50

Saul Leiter: An Unfinished World – MK Gallery

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 59

Natural History Museum, London

13 October 2023 – 30 June 2024

Monday – Sunday, 10am-5:50pm

Natural History Museum, Cromwell Road, London SW7 5BD

Tickets: from £15

Discover the natural world in all its wonder and diversity at the newly redesigned Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, where 100 remarkable photographs illustrate the precious beauty of our planet.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Photo City: How Images Shape the Urban World

Victoria and Albert Museum, Dundee

Opens 29th March 2024

V&A Dundee, Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ

Photo City: How Images Shape the Urban World | V&A Dundee (vam.ac.uk)

Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize 2023

National Portrait Gallery, London

9 November 2023 – 25 February 2024

Open Daily: 10:30am – 6pm, Friday & Saturday 10:30am – 9pm

St Martin’s Place, London, WC2H 0HE

Tickets: £8.50 / £9.50

The Gallery’s annual Photographic Portrait Prize will be renamed the Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize to mark the exhibition’s return to the Gallery after two years at Cromwell Place. As one of the leading photography awards in the world, the Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize showcases the work of some of the most exciting and cutting-edge contemporary photographers.

Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize 2023

Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year

June 2024 dates TBC

Free

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year

The Candy Man. © Jon Enoch | Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023

Sony World Photography Awards

Somerset House, London

2024 exhibition information to come

Weekdays: 11:00am to 9:00pm, Weekends: 11:00am to 8:00pm, Bank Holiday (1 May): 11:00am to 6:00pm

Strand, London WC2R 1LA

Standard ticket: £15, Children under 12 and disabled companions: Free. Concessions available

Doris Maria Lara Caballero, age 31, is a migrant from Department Cortés, Honduras. She takes a portrait of herself at the Enrique Romero Municipal Gymnasium in Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico on 30 April 2021. Series Name: Migrantes. © Adam Ferguson, Australia, Photographer of the Year, Professional, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

Sony World Photography Awards

Francesca Woodman and Julia Margaret Cameron: Portraits to Dream in

National Portrait Gallery, London

21 March – 16 June 2024

Open Daily: 10:30am – 6pm, Friday & Saturday 10:30am – 9pm

St Martin’s Place, London, WC2H 0HE

Tickets: £8.50 / £9.50

Francesca Woodman and Julia Margaret Cameron: Portraits to Dream In

Fragile Beauty: Photographs from the Sir Elton John and David Furnish Collection

Victoria and Albert Museum, London

Opens 18th May 2024

V&A South Kensington, Cromwell Road, London, SW7 2RL

Tickets available soon

Fragile Beauty: Photographs from the Sir Elton John and David Furnish Collection

Landscape Photographer of the Year

Liverpool Lime Street – 8 January 2024 to 19 January 2024

Manchester Piccadilly – 20 January 2024 to 3 February 2024

Glasgow Central Station – 5 February 2024 to 18 February 2024

Edinburgh Waverley Station – 19 February 2024 to 4 March 2024

Leeds Station – 5 March 2024 to 23 March 2024

London Bridge Station – 24 March 2024 to 13 April 2024

Waterloo Station, London – 14 April 2024 to 4 May 2024

Landscape Photographer of the Year celebrates the wonder of the British landscape and showcases the work of many talented photographers.

Landscape Photographer of the Year exhibition

Travel Photographer of the Year

2024 exhibition information to come

International Photography Exhibition 165

RPS Gallery, Bristol

165 exhibition dates to be announced

Monday – Sunday 10am – 5pm

The Royal Photographic Society, RPS House, 337 Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3AR

Free

Joel Meyerowitz

Tate Modern, London

Ongoing display

Monday to Sunday 10am – 6pm

Tate Modern, Bankside, London SE1 9TG

Free

Joel Meyerowitz – Display at Tate Modern

Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize 2024

National Portrait Gallery, London

14 November 2024 – 23 February 2025

Open Daily: 10:30am – 6pm, Friday & Saturday 10:30am – 9pm

St Martin’s Place, London, WC2H 0HE

Tickets: not on sale yet

The Gallery’s annual Photographic Portrait Prize will be renamed the Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize to mark the exhibition’s return to the Gallery after two years at Cromwell Place. As one of the leading photography awards in the world, the Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize showcases the work of some of the most exciting and cutting-edge contemporary photographers.

Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize 2023

Featured image: Hiroshi Sugimoto exhibition, Hayward Gallery. Image: Jessica Miller

