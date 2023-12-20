One of the best ways to gain inspiration for your photography and exploring different styles is by experiencing and viewing the work of other photographers and artists. We’ve put together a selection of the best exhibitions on around the UK during 2024 to see photography; including exhibitions that present photographs alongside other disciplines.
Below, you’ll find the information you need including dates, location and ticket details to plan your trips.
We will be updating this page with the latest information regularly, so be sure to check back!
Best Photography Exhibitions to see in 2024
- Hiroshi Sugimoto, Hayward Gallery
- Astronomy Photographer of the Year, National Maritime Museum
- Bird Photographer of the Year 2023, touring
- Daido Moriyama: A Retrospective, The Photographers’ Gallery
- Photie Man: 50 Years of Tom Wood, Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool
- Only Human: Aneesa Dawoojee, RPS Gallery Bristol
- Capturing the Moment, Tate Modern
- Liverpool Through the Lens by Leroy Cooper, Museum of Liverpool
- Making Space: Photographs of Architecture, Scottish National Portrait Gallery
- BURTYNSKY: EXTRACTION / ABSTRACTION, Saatchi Gallery
- Edward Burtynsky: New Works, Flowers Gallery
- Saul Leiter: An Unfinished World, MK Gallery, Milton Keynes
- Wildlife Photographer of the Year 59, Natural History Museum
- Photo City: How Images Shape the Urban World, Victoria and Albert Museum, Dundee
- Taylor Wessing Photography Portrait Prize, National Portrait Gallery
- Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year
- Sony World Photography Awards
- Francesca Woodman and Julia Margaret Cameron: Portraits to Dream in, National Portrait Gallery
- Landscape Photographer of the Year, touring
- Travel Photographer of the Year
- International Photography Exhibition 165, RPS Gallery
- Joel Meyerowitz display, Tate Modern
Hiroshi Sugimoto
Hayward Gallery, London
- Now on until 7th January 2024
- Wednesday – Friday 10am – 6pm, Saturday 10am – 8pm, Sunday 10am – 6pm, Closed Mondays & Tuesdays
- £18
Over the past 50 years, Sugimoto has created pictures which are meticulously crafted, deeply thought-provoking and quietly subversive. This exhibition features key works from all of the artist’s major photographic series.
Hiroshi Sugimoto (southbankcentre.co.uk)
Astronomy Photographer of the Year 15
National Maritime Museum, London
- Now open
- Open daily 10am – 5pm
- Tickets: £10 adults, £6.50 concessions
- Park Row, London, England SE10 9NF
Astronomy Photographer of the Year is an annual exhibition showcasing the world’s greatest space photography.
The exhibition at the National Maritime Museum will feature over 100 photographs including this year’s winning images alongside a series of shortlisted photographs on brilliant lightbox displays.
Astronomy Photographer of the Year exhibition
Bird Photographer of the Year 2023
- Nature in Art – Gloucestershire – 18th December 2023 – 22nd January 2024
- The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature – Florida (USA) – 5th Jan 2024 – 30th Apr 2024
- Inverness Museum & Art Gallery – Inverness (UK) – 3rd February 2024 – 30th March 2024
- Minnetrista Museum – Indiana (USA) – 11th May 2024 to 13th October 2024
- The Oxfordshire Museum – Woodstock (UK) – 11th January 2025 – 23rd February 2025
An exhibition of 70-80 of the winning images will go on an international tour.
More dates and venues to be confirmed.
Daido Moriyama: A Retrospective
The Photographers’ Gallery, London
- 6 October 2023 – 11 February 2024
- 16-18 Ramillies Street, London W1F 7LW
- Monday-Wednesday and Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 11am-6pm, Thursday and Friday 10am – 8pm.
- Tickets: Advance Booking Online: £6.50 / £4 Concession. On the door: £8 / £5 Concession (Free for Members).
For more than sixty years, Daido Moriyama has used his camera to interrogate and revolutionise the way we look at the world with his dense, grainy images. Even today, Moriyama’s pioneering artistic spirit and visual intensity remain groundbreaking. The exhibition traces the path of a photographer who transformed the way we see photography and questioned the very nature of photography itself.
Photie Man: 50 Years of Tom Wood
Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool
- 20 May 2023 – 7 January 2024
- Tuesday – Sunday, and Bank Holidays, 10am-4pm
- Tickets: £2-9
- William Brown St , Liverpool, United Kingdom, L3 8EL
In the first major retrospective of Tom Wood in Liverpool, ‘Photie Man’ celebrates the internationally-acclaimed Irish artist by showcasing his iconic images of Liverpool and bringing together his work from across all decades. Including some never seen before photographs and film work.
Photie Man: 50 Years of Tom Wood
Only Human: Aneesa Dawoojee
RPS Gallery Bristol
- 16 September 2023 – 14th January 2024
- Monday – Sunday 10am – 5pm
- Free entry
- The Royal Photographic Society, RPS House, 337 Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3AR
September 2023 sees the opening of Aneesa’s solo exhibition at RPS awarded after her success in the 163rd edition of the RPS International Photography Exhibition. The work featured in the IPE 163 from her series The Fighting Spirit of South London also earned her the RPS Fellowship. The images of martial artist and combat sports athletes from gyms near Aneesa’s home reveal strength, resilience, fortitude and hope to overcome life’s challenges. Unchanged: September 2023 sees the opening of Aneesa’s solo exhibition at RPS awarded after her success in the 163rd edition of the RPS International Photography Exhibition. The work featured in the IPE 163 from her series The Fighting Spirit of South London also earned her the RPS Fellowship. The images of martial artist and combat sports athletes from gyms near Aneesa’s home reveal strength, resilience, fortitude and hope to overcome life’s challenges.
Aneesa was awarded AP’s Power of Photography Award at the 2023 AP Awards.
Capturing the Moment
Tate Modern, London
- 13 June 2023 – 28 January 2024
- Monday to Sunday 10am – 6pm
- Bankside, London SE1 9TG
- Tickets: £20, concessions available
Making Space: Photographs of Architecture
Scottish National Portrait Gallery, Edinburgh
- On now until 3rd Mar 2024
- Open daily, 10am–5pm
- Admission free
Making Space | Photographs of Architecture
Liverpool Through the Lens by Leroy Cooper
Museum of Liverpool
- On now until 16th June 2024
- Museum of Liverpool, Pier Head, Liverpool, United Kingdom, L3 1DG
- Open daily 10am – 5pm
‘Liverpool Through the Lens’ by Leroy Cooper
BURTYNSKY: EXTRACTION / ABSTRACTION
Saatchi Gallery, London
- 14 February – 6 May 2024
- Monday to Sunday 10am – 6pm
- Duke of York’s HQ, King’s Road, London, SW3 4RY
- Tickets from £10, concessions available
This exhibition marks the largest exhibition ever mounted in the 40+ year career of world-renowned photographic artist, Edward Burtynsky, who has dedicated his practice to bearing witness to the impact of human industry on the planet.
BURTYNSKY: Extraction / Abstraction
Edward Burtynsky: New Works
Flowers Gallery, London
- 28 February – 6 April 2024
- Monday to Saturday 11am – 6pm
- Flowers Gallery, 21 Cork Street, London W1S 3LZ
The solo exhibition will coincide with Saatchi Gallery’s upcoming major 2024 retrospective, BURTYNSKY: Extraction/Abstraction, the largest exhibition ever mounted in Edward Burtynsky’s 40+ year career.
Saul Leiter: An Unfinished World
MK Gallery, Milton Keynes
- 17 February – 2 June 2024
- Tuesday – Sunday 10am – 5pm
- MK Gallery, 900 Midsummer Blvd, Milton Keynes, MK9 3QA
- Tickets: from £5.75- £11.50
Saul Leiter: An Unfinished World – MK Gallery
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 59
Natural History Museum, London
- 13 October 2023 – 30 June 2024
- Monday – Sunday, 10am-5:50pm
- Natural History Museum, Cromwell Road, London SW7 5BD
- Tickets: from £15
Discover the natural world in all its wonder and diversity at the newly redesigned Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, where 100 remarkable photographs illustrate the precious beauty of our planet.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Photo City: How Images Shape the Urban World
Victoria and Albert Museum, Dundee
- Opens 29th March 2024
- V&A Dundee, Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ
Photo City: How Images Shape the Urban World | V&A Dundee (vam.ac.uk)
Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize 2023
National Portrait Gallery, London
- 9 November 2023 – 25 February 2024
- Open Daily: 10:30am – 6pm, Friday & Saturday 10:30am – 9pm
- St Martin’s Place, London, WC2H 0HE
- Tickets: £8.50 / £9.50
The Gallery’s annual Photographic Portrait Prize will be renamed the Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize to mark the exhibition’s return to the Gallery after two years at Cromwell Place. As one of the leading photography awards in the world, the Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize showcases the work of some of the most exciting and cutting-edge contemporary photographers.
Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize 2023
Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year
- June 2024 dates TBC
- Free
Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year
Sony World Photography Awards
Somerset House, London
- 2024 exhibition information to come
- Weekdays: 11:00am to 9:00pm, Weekends: 11:00am to 8:00pm, Bank Holiday (1 May): 11:00am to 6:00pm
- Strand, London WC2R 1LA
- Standard ticket: £15, Children under 12 and disabled companions: Free. Concessions available
Francesca Woodman and Julia Margaret Cameron: Portraits to Dream in
National Portrait Gallery, London
- 21 March – 16 June 2024
- Open Daily: 10:30am – 6pm, Friday & Saturday 10:30am – 9pm
- St Martin’s Place, London, WC2H 0HE
- Tickets: £8.50 / £9.50
Francesca Woodman and Julia Margaret Cameron: Portraits to Dream In
Fragile Beauty: Photographs from the Sir Elton John and David Furnish Collection
Victoria and Albert Museum, London
- Opens 18th May 2024
- V&A South Kensington, Cromwell Road, London, SW7 2RL
- Tickets available soon
Fragile Beauty: Photographs from the Sir Elton John and David Furnish Collection
Landscape Photographer of the Year
- Liverpool Lime Street – 8 January 2024 to 19 January 2024
- Manchester Piccadilly – 20 January 2024 to 3 February 2024
- Glasgow Central Station – 5 February 2024 to 18 February 2024
- Edinburgh Waverley Station – 19 February 2024 to 4 March 2024
- Leeds Station – 5 March 2024 to 23 March 2024
- London Bridge Station – 24 March 2024 to 13 April 2024
- Waterloo Station, London – 14 April 2024 to 4 May 2024
Landscape Photographer of the Year celebrates the wonder of the British landscape and showcases the work of many talented photographers.
Landscape Photographer of the Year exhibition
Travel Photographer of the Year
- 2024 exhibition information to come
International Photography Exhibition 165
RPS Gallery, Bristol
- 165 exhibition dates to be announced
- Monday – Sunday 10am – 5pm
- The Royal Photographic Society, RPS House, 337 Paintworks, Arnos Vale, Bristol, BS4 3AR
- Free
Joel Meyerowitz
Tate Modern, London
- Ongoing display
- Monday to Sunday 10am – 6pm
- Tate Modern, Bankside, London SE1 9TG
- Free
Joel Meyerowitz – Display at Tate Modern
Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize 2024
National Portrait Gallery, London
- 14 November 2024 – 23 February 2025
- Open Daily: 10:30am – 6pm, Friday & Saturday 10:30am – 9pm
- St Martin’s Place, London, WC2H 0HE
- Tickets: not on sale yet
The Gallery’s annual Photographic Portrait Prize will be renamed the Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize to mark the exhibition’s return to the Gallery after two years at Cromwell Place. As one of the leading photography awards in the world, the Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize showcases the work of some of the most exciting and cutting-edge contemporary photographers.
Taylor Wessing Photo Portrait Prize 2023
