Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Siân Monument using an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Siân Monument, iPhone 13 Pro Max

‘I am a landscape photographer and live on the beautiful Isle of Anglesey in North Wales. Loving in such a beautiful area has inspired me to get out with a camera. The photo was taken in at a beautiful waterfall called Seljalandsfoss in Southern Iceland. I used the wide angle lens and took the photo, I love the long exposure feature that the iPhone offers.’

Social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/sianmonumentphotography/

Instagram: @sian_monument

Website: sianmonumentsm.myportfolio.com

