Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Adam Rhodes, using an iPhone 6.

Adam Rhodes, iPhone 6

“The phone used to take the pic was an iPhone 6. I took the photo long before I purchased my first camera and have since become a full time photographer.

The building pictured is the Selfridge building at Birmingham’s Bullring Centre. I was crossing the road and took the photo while standing on a pedestrian crossing island.”

Visit Adam’s website to see more work, adamrhodesphotography.co.uk/ and Instagram: @adamrhodesuk

Read our iPhone 6 review here.

Learn how to use your smartphone for street photography here.

Submit your photos

Want the chance to feature here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your smartphone photographs on social media with the tag #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

Read our smartphone reviews here: Smartphone Reviews

Find out how to take better smartphone photos

More smartphone photography guides:

How to take amazing portraits on a smartphone

Black and white smartphone photography guide

How to take great macro photos on a smartphone

Best camera phone accessories 2023

11 best smartphone photography apps to download now

Further reading:

Gareth Thompson iPhone 12 Pro – Smartphone Picture of the Week

iPhone 13 Pro – Smartphone Picture of the Week

Samsung S20 Plus – Smartphone Picture of the Week

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.