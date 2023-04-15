Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Justyna Tarnacka, using a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Justyna Tarnacka, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

“I come from Poland, although I live in Dunstable, UK. I have been interested in photography for 12 years. This is my passion, my therapy, my way of perceiving the world. Due to problems with the tendons in my hands, I cannot always take pictures with a professional camera. The phone is lighter, which allows me to shoot without pain. Especially when visiting new places. And that was Setas de Sevilla, or ‘Metropol Parasol’.

It was a hot September afternoon under the ‘mushrooms’ characteristic of this square. It is a meeting place for Spaniards and their rest during siesta. The photo has been waiting in my archive for almost a year to be edited. It was waiting for artistic inspiration and thanks to that I got a photo full of warmth, sun and colour showing the atmosphere of life in Seville. I took the photo of my Samsung Galaxy S21 FE phone and edited it in Lightroom.”

Social media:

Facebook: PhotographyPassionJT

Instagram: @photographypassionjt

