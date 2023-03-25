Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Lesley Lintott, using an iPhone 13 Pro.

Lesley Lintott, iPhone 13 Pro

“This image was taken on an iPhone 13 Pro and then edited in the Snapseed app. The location was the Lake District National Park. When making this image I was drawn to the beautiful patterns that had formed in a frozen puddle. I used the macro function on my iPhone to enable me to take a sharp close-up photo, then overlaid a second photo (of a sunset) to add some colour using the Snapseed app on the iPhone again. I particularly enjoy creating abstract or impressionistic photographs and find using a smartphone really helpful as the image-making process is simplified and intuitive which leaves me free to focus more on being creative.”

Social media:

Instagram: @lesleylintottabstracts

