Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Shaun Mills using an iPhone 14 Pro.

Shaun Mills, iPhone 14 Pro

‘I’m an amateur photographer based on Mersea Island, on the North East Essex Coast. My main photographic interests are land and seascapes however, also enjoy wildlife photography.

This particular image was taken on Mersea Island whilst walking back along the beach after being caught out by a torrential downpour. I’d already captured camera images of a rainbow over the pastel beach huts so was pleased despite the soaking. I then spotted some large puddles had formed behind the beach huts so got a low as I could with the phone & captured them perfectly reflected in the puddle.’

Social Media:

Twitter: @merseamillsy

Submit your photos

Want the chance to feature here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your smartphone photographs on social media with the tag #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

iPhone vs Android: Which is better for photography? We’ve rounded up the best camera phones for photography and the best camera phones you can get on a budget here.

Read our smartphone reviews here: Smartphone Reviews

See more smartphone photography guides:

How to take amazing portraits on a smartphone

Black and white smartphone photography guide

How to take great macro photos on a smartphone

Best camera phone accessories 2023

11 best smartphone photography apps to download now

Further reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.