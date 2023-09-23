Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by James Fitch using a Google Pixel 6.

James Fitch, Google Pixel 6

‘I’m very much an amateur photographer using only my Google Pixel 6. I only take black and white shots as I believe they bring colour to life. Just like the shot of this wall I took at work. Which I think in black and white brings the shadows alive and brings a whole new depth.’

Social media:

Instagram: @7magpiesphotography

