Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week's smartphone photograph is by Tim Dai using an iPhone 13 Mini.

Tim Dai, iPhone 13 Mini

‘I took this photo during a recent trip to Vancouver Island. While walking through a forest on a wooden platform, I noticed the beautiful contrast between the sky and the trees. A young girl walking ahead added a nice touch to the scene. Since I did not have a wide lens on my DSLR at that moment, I decided to use my phone’s camera, as I didn’t want to miss the opportunity. I was pretty satisfied with the result, and to keep things simple. I edited this using only the iPhone’s photo app. This image is a good example of how you don’t need expensive gear and professional software to take beautiful photos.’

Social media

Instagram: @tim_dai09

