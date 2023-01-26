Looking for the best Sony E-mount lenses? The AP team is here to help you pick the finest glass for Sony cameras, full-frame or APS-C.

The range of best Sony E-mount lenses is one of the most comprehensive around for any mirrorless system. With a multi-year headstart over competitors like Canon and Nikon, Sony has done a commendable job of giving its mirrorless photographers a host of lenses for every conceivable imagine need. E-mount has zooms and primes, wide-angles and telephotos, as well as lenses specifically optimised for video and vlogging.

As there’s so much choice, we’ve restricted this guide to the absolute best Sony lenses you can get. Only lenses that have been fully tested by our review team and scored 4.5 or 5 stars out of 5 have been deemed eligible. That doesn’t mean it’s just the expensive stuff – we regularly review budget lenses, and give them top marks if we feel they’re good enough to justify their price tag. There are lenses on this list that cost a pretty penny, and plenty that don’t, meaning photographers and videographers of all budgets are catered for.

Whether you’re using a high-end full-frame Sony A7R V, a cheaper APS-C Sony A6000, or a video-optimised Sony ZV-E10, there are plenty of lens options out tere for you. Before we get to the list, here’s a quick rundown of the key features to look for.

How to choose a Sony E-mount lens

All the different lens options can be overwhelming, especially to a newcomer to the system. Here are some of the key things to look out for when choosing a Sony lens.

Image Stabilisation: The majority of recent Sony E-Mount mirrorless cameras have built-in image stabilisation, or IBIS (In-body image stabilisation), which Sony call “SteadyShot INSIDE” which helps keep your shots sharp and blur free, but if you’re looking for additional stabilisation, then look for a lens with “OSS” – Optical SteadyShot, as this will work in combination with the in-camera stabilisation to give even better stabilisation. If your camera doesn’t feature SteadyShot INSIDE, then you’ll want to look for a lens with OSS as well.

Aperture ring: While aperture settings can be controlled in camera, many photographers prefer having a physical ring on the lens to change the setting. You may also see references to an aperture ring being “clickless” – this means it doesn’t make any noise when changing setting, which is very handy for video.

Another thing to pay attention to is the crop factor. Sony E-mount lenses come in two varieties – full-frame (Sony FE) and APS-C (Sony E). Full-frame lenses can be used with both the full-frame mirrorless cameras like the A7 series, and APS-C cameras like the A6000 series or the ZV series of vlogging camera. We’ve divided our guide up into sections, first dealing with full-frame lenses, then picking our favourite APS-C lenses (see the section intros below for an explainer of how the lenses and cameras work with each other).

So without further ado, let’s dive into our picks of the best Sony E-mount lenses you can buy…

Best Sony FE-Mount Lenses for full-frame and APS-C

The following lenses are designed for Sony’s full-frame Alpha cameras, on which they will deliver their stated focal length; i.e. a 50mm lens will deliver a 50mm effective focal length.. If you’re using an APS-C Sony mirrorless camera, such as the Sony Alpha A6600, or Sony ZV-E10, these lenses will also work, but with a 1.5x crop factor. This means they will have a narrower effective focal length than the one listed on the box, e.g. a 50mm lens will behave like a 75mm lens. See our guide to APS-C Vs Full-Frame for more on how this works. Some of them may feel also a little large on the smaller camera bodies.

Sony FE 70-200mm f2.8 G Master OSS II

At a glance:

Filter thread: 77mm

Minimum focus distance: 0.4-0.82m

Weight: 1,045g

Price: £2599 / $2798

The Sony FE 70-200mm f2.8 G Master OSS II is the 2nd generation of the 70-200 f2.8 lens from Sony, and this new model offers the lightest 70-200mm f2.8 lens for any system, weighing just 1045g. It also delivers excellent levels of sharpness throughout the zoom range, making it a great choice for anyone looking for a versatile zoom lens. There’s rapid focus, and direct aperture control on the lens, making it easy to use, with great results time after time.

Pros:

Very light for a 70-200mm

Excellent sharpness

Fast, reliable autofocus

Cons:

Some corner softness at 200mm

Read our Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II review

Sony FE 50mm F1.2 G Master

At a glance:

Filter thread: 72mm

Minimum focus distance: 0.4m

Weight: 778g

Price: £2,099 / $1,998

The Sony FE 50mm F1.2 G Master is the largest aperture prime lens for Sony E-Mount cameras, and has answered the calls of Sony fans who have been asking for a lens brighter than F1.4. The lens offers superb sharpness even wide-open at f1.2, and has minimal chromatic aberration. There’s also fast and silent autofocus, an aperture ring (that can be set to clickless), customisable function buttons, as well as excellent build and handling that you would expect from a G Master lens. Plus some lovely bokeh and background blur. It’s also barely bigger than the 50mm F1.4.

Pros:

Top-flight sharpness, even wide open

Weather-sealed

Rapid, silent autofocus

Cons:

Very expensive

Read our Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 G Master review

Sony FE 20-70mm F4 G

At a glance:

Filter thread: 72mm

Minimum focus distance: 0.3-0.25m

Weight: 488g

Price: £1,399 / $1,098

The Sony FE 20-70mm F4 G is a standard zoom with an unusually wide field of view at its widest end, giving the user a little more range than they’d get from a standard 24-70mm. Sony touts it as a good choice for vloggers and videographers – a label they slap on pretty much everything they produce nowadays – and also suggests it as a lightweight, portable choice for landscape photographers who don’t want to carry too much. With excellent sharpness and a weatherproof build, it certainly makes a goo case for itself in this area. Close-up performance is also first-rate.

The only real stumbling block is the cost – at almost £1,400 or $1,100, this is an ambitiously priced lens to say the least, especially when it’s covering a focal range most photographers will already have options for. Still, if you can justify the expense, this is an all-around excellent lens.

Pros:

Extended wideangle range

Very good close up

Edge-to-edge sharpness

Cons:

Very expensive

And there are plenty of cheaper options for this range

Read our Sony FE 20-70mm F4 G review

Samyang AF 35mm F1.4 FE II

At a glance:

Filter thread: 67mm

Minimum focus distance: 0.29m

Weight: 659g

Price: £636 / $649

An update to a lens design that first appeared in 2017, the Samyang AF 35mm F1.4 FE II is yet another compelling argument why mirrorless manufacturers should open up their lens mounts to third-party lens-makers (yes, Canon, that one’s aimed at you). Aggressively priced at £636 / $649, this is one of the cheapest lenses of its type, a wide-aperture prime that produces images with smooth bokeh in the defocused areas of images. Previous Samyang lenses have suffered from middling-to-wonky autofocus, and while the Samyang AF 35mm F1.4 FE II isn’t the fastest lens on the block, our testing revealed its autofocusing to be consistently fast and reliable in most situations.

Pros:

Great value for money

Large aperture with lovely bokeh

Consistently good optical quality

Cons:

No aperture ring

Other lenses are better for action

Sony FE 35mm F1.4 G Master

At a glance:

Filter thread: 67mm

Minimum focus distance: 0.25m

Weight: 524g

Price: £1,499 / $1,298

The Sony FE 35mm F1.4 G Master lens is another premium lens from Sony, offering superb sharpness even wide open, with excellent handling and operation, in a relatively small and light lens, with metal construction. The lens benefits from silent, and accurate autofocus, as well as a manual aperture ring with both click and clickless operation. As part of the G Master range, the lens is designed for both excellent levels of sharpness, with beautiful and attractive bokeh or background blur. It’s undoubtedly a pricey lens, especially compared to the new Samyang AF 35mm F1.4 FE II lens featured above, but the quality you get for money is inarguable.

Pros:

Superb resolving performance

Relatively lightweight

Characterful bokeh

Cons:

Autofocus can be slow on old bodies

Very expensive

Read our Sony FE 35mm f/1.4 G Master review

Sony FE 135mm F1.8 G Master

At a glance:

Filter thread: 82mm

Minimum focus distance: 0.7m

Weight: 950g

Price: £1,599 / $2,098

The Sony FE 135mm F1.8 G Master lens could be considered the perfect portrait lens for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras, with superb resolution, even at maximum aperture, as well as attractive bokeh. The lens features fast and accurate autofocus, as well as an aperture ring that can be used with clicks, or clickless. There are some downsides, in that the lens is rather bulky and heavy weighing 950g, as well as being very expensive, when compared to alternatives from Sigma. However, as we said in our review, the ‘combination of supreme sharpness and gorgeous bokeh is likely to appeal strongly to portrait and wedding photographers.’

Pros:

Exceptional image quality

Produces gorgeous bokeh

Outstanding for portraiture

Cons:

Bulky

Expensive

Read our Sony FE 135mm F1.8 G Master review

Sony FE 90mm f2.8 G OSS Macro

At a glance:

Filter thread:

Minimum focus distance:

Weight:

Price: £799 / $1,098

If you’re looking for a macro lens for your Sony camera, then the Sony FE 90mm f2.8 G OSS Macro lens hits the park running. That is to say, it’s excellent; it offers exceptional image quality, being difficult to beat in terms of sheer resolving power. You also benefit from built-in Optical Steady Shot (OSS), helping you keep shots steady and free from blur. Plus, it doubles as a great portrait lens, and can take detailed photographs of any subject.

Pros:

Effective stabilisation system

Good at resolving detail

Cons:

Some corner softness at wide apertures

Read our Sony FE 90mm f2.8 G OSS Macro review

Sony FE 85mm F1.4 G Master

At a glance:

Filter thread: 77mm

Minimum focus distance: 0.8m

Weight: 820g

Price: £1,499 / $1,798

The Sony FE 85mm F1.4 G Master lens is a bright 85mm lens, that could be the ideal portrait lens, with impressive sharpness in the centre, even when shooting wide-open. There’s also the excellent build quality that you expect from a G Master lens, as well as dust and moisture resistance. Like other G Master lenses, you get an aperture ring with with clickless option. However, there are some downsides, as it is quite weighty at 820g, and it’s also rather expensive.

Pros:

Very sharp

Well-built and sealed

Lovely aperture ring

Cons:

On the hefty side

Quite pricey

Read our Sony FE 85mm F1.4 G Master review

Sigma 20mm F2 DG DN | C

At a glance:

Filter thread: 62mm

Minimum focus distance: 0.22m

Weight: 370g

Price: £649 / $699

Third-party lenses are often a good bet when looking to expand your system, offering premium performance at a cut-down price. The Sigma 20mm F2 DG DN | C is a prime lens providing excellent value for money, and is a good budget-friendly alternative to Sony’s own FE 20mm f/1.8 G (featured a few entries down from this one). In testing, we found that this lens handled fantastically on the Sony A7R IV, creating a perfectly balanced setup, and its optical performance was superb. It’s sharp throughout the aperture range, only getting a little soft at f/22.

Pros:

Solid, weather-sealed body

Consistently good performance

Cons:

Aperture ring can’t be de-clicked

Some focus breathing

Read our Sigma 20mm F2 DG DN | C review

Sony Zeiss Planar T* FE 50mm F1.4 ZA

At a glance:

Filter thread: 72mm

Minimum focus distance: 0.45m

Weight: 778g

Price: £1,299 / $1,498

The Zeiss branded Sony Zeiss Planar T* FE 50mm F1.4 ZA lens has a metal build-quality that impresses, as well as an aperture ring that can be declicked, which will benefit videographers. Focus is quiet, though not the fastest, and the high price is something to be aware of. But most importantly, the image quality on offer is “barely believable” as we said in our review, thanks to an impressive level of sharpness, as well as gorgeous-looking out-of-focus blur, even when shooting wide-open.

Pros:

Mind-blowing sharpness

De-clicking aperture ring

All-metal build

Cons:

Focusing can be slow

Very expensive

Read our Sony/Zeiss Planar T* FE 50mm f/1.4 ZA review

Also available from Amazon UK

Sony FE 40mm f2.5 G

At a glance:

Filter thread: 49mm

Minimum focus distance: 0.25m

Weight: 173g

Price: £629 / $548

This compact 40mm prime lens is part of Sony’s range of compact prime lenses, which includes three lenses: a 24mm F2.8, 40mm F2.5, and 50mm F2.5 lens. All compact, with aperture ring and custom function button, making them great if you want to travel light. The Sony FE 40mm f2.5 G lens offers great sharpness, with minimal chromatic aberration, and a metal hood is included. It’s also one of the lightest lenses featured in this list, weighing just 173g.

Pros:

Terrific value for money

Very lightweight

Good optical performance

Cons:

f/2.5 is quite limited

Some vignetting at wide apertures

Read our Sony FE 40mm f/2.5 G review

Sony FE 20mm F1.8 G

At a glance:

Filter thread: 67mm

Minimum focus distance: 0.18m

Weight: 373g

Price: £949 / $898

The Sony FE 20mm f/1.8 G is an ultra wide-angle prime lens, with a relatively bright aperture of f/1.8, as well as a relatively compact size. The lens has a close focus distance of 18/19cm (MF/AF), and there’s a 67mm filter thread on the front of the lens. There’s direct access to the aperture, with the aperture ring on the lens, as well as the option to use the aperture ring ‘clickless’ meaning that Sony has also considered videographers when making this lens. The lens performs extremely well, capable of delivering sharp images, even when shooting wide-open at f/1.8.

Pros:

Can focus at close distance

Very sharp, even when wide open

Cons:

Pricier than the Sigma 20mm

Read our Sony FE 20mm f/1.8 G review

Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II

At a glance:

Filter thread: 82mm

Minimum focus distance: 0.21-0.3m

Weight: 695g

Price: £2,099 / $2,298

The Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II lens is part of the Sony G Master range, and if you don’t know, this is their premium line of lenses, with the aim to provide ultimate image quality, as well as beautiful background blur (or bokeh). This new lens is relatively small and lightweight, with an aperture ring, making it a great match if you’re looking for a small(er) lens without compromising on image quality. There’s an 82mm filter thread, and a relatively close focus distance of 21-30cm. With weather-sealing it’s a perfect match for Sony’s weather sealed mirrorless cameras.

Pros:

Premium design and build

Small and lightweight for a 24-70mm

Super detail resolution

Cons:

Some distortion in RAW files (easily corrected)

Read our Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II review

Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS – £999 / $1098

At a glance:

Filter thread:

Minimum focus distance:

Weight:

Price:

This lens offers a useful zoom range from 24mm to 105mm, with the f/4 aperture helping to keep the size down. Optical steady shot (OSS) means you can use it with E-Mount cameras that don’t feature in-body image stabilisation, and still benefit from optical image stabilisation. When we reviewed this lens we could that it was consistently sharp at all focal lengths, with fast, and silent autofocus. The Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS lens is also relatively compact and lightweight, with an impressively resistant to flare, and for an all-in-one zoom lens, this one certainly impresses.

Pros:

Do-everything zoom range

Built-in stabilisation

Excellent sharpness

Cons:

f/4 won’t be for everyone

Read our Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS review

Zeiss Vario-Tessar T* FE 16-35mm f/4 ZA OSS

At a glance:

Filter thread: 72mm

Minimum focus distance: 0.28m

Weight: 518g

Price: £1,149 / $998

If you’re looking for an ultra-wide-angle zoom lens, then this could be a great choice, starting at an ultra-wide 16mm, zooming to 35mm. The Zeiss Vario-Tessar T* FE 16-35mm f/4 ZA OSS lens gives sharp images, and with a constant f/4 aperture, the lens is more compact than it would have been had the aperture been brighter. The lens has a solid all-metal construction, and takes a 72mm filter on the front of the lens.

Pros:

Compact build

Premium construction

Useful zoom range for landscapes

Cons:

Sharpness drop-off in corners

Read our Zeiss Vario-Tessar T* FE 16-35mm f/4 ZA OSS review

Carl Zeiss Vario-Tessar T* FE 24-70mm f/4 ZA OSS

At a glance:

Filter thread: 67mm

Minimum focus distance: 0.4m

Weight: 426g

Price: £620 / $898

The Carl Zeiss branded Vario-Tessar T* FE 24-70mm f/4 ZA OSS lens offers a “standard” zoom range of 24-70mm, with an f/4 constant aperture, that allows the lens to be relatively compact. Optical SteadyShot (OSS) gives the lens useful optical image stabilisation, and this lens was released when Sony’s full-frame mirrorless cameras didn’t feature in-body image stabilisation. Build quality is good, and the lens delivers good optical image quality.

Pros:

Very good sharpness

Premium build quality

Cons:

Some vignetting, particularly wide open

Read our Carl Zeiss Vario-Tessar T* FE 24-70mm f/4 ZA OSS review

Check the latest price on Amazon UK.

Best Sony E-mount lenses for APS-C only

If you’re using an APS-C Sony camera, you may want to consider a E-mount lens designed specifically for these models. They tend to be lighter than the full-frame optics, meaning they balance better with the lighter APS-C cameras, which can be particularly useful if you’re using something like the Sony ZV-E10 for run-and-gun vlogging. Below are a few of our favourite E-mount lenses for APS-C.

Sony E PZ 10-20mm F4 G

At a glance:

Filter thread: 55mm

Minimum focus distance: 0.4m

Weight: 219g

Price: £749 / $748

Equipped with a powered zoom mechanism, the Sony E PZ 10-20mm F4 G is well-suited for video shooters using Sony’s APS-C cameras. The electronic mechanism near-eliminates focus breathing, and its mechanics are entirely internal, meaning it doesn’t extend or retract when zooming. This makes it easier to balance on a gimbal – another boon for video shooters. It holds focus on the subject when zooming, and in a welcome bonus for outdoor shooters, it also boasts comprehensive weather-sealing. While this is a video lens foremost, as we noted in our review, photographers should find a lot to like in its equivalent 15-30mm focal range as well.

Pros:

Responsive power zoom

Resistant to dust and moisture

Good sharpness

Cons:

No stabilisation

Zoom and focus rings hard to distinguish when using viewfinder

Read our Sony E PZ 10-20mm F4 G

Sony E 11mm F1.8

At a glance:

Filter thread: 55mm

Minimum focus distance: 0.12m

Weight: 181g

Price: £499 / $548

Suited to stills and video alike, the Sony E 11mm F1.8 is maybe priced a little high to be a take-everywhere lens, but it is a nice option to throw in the kit bag if you don’t mind the cash outlay. The crop factor gives it an equivalent focal length of 16.5mm, and the close focusing distance of 0.15m with AF or 0.12m with manual focus makes it a solid choice for close-up shooting. This also means you can make the most of the generous f/1.8 aperture, and in our testing we found that the lens delivered consistently good sharpness in a host of different shooting situations. Can you ask for much more than that?

Pros:

Good close focusing

Fast, quiet, reliable AF

Solid image quality

Cons:

Maybe priced a little high

No stabilisation

Read our Sony E 11mm F1.8 review

Sony E 15mm F1.4 G (APS-C)

At a glance:

Filter thread: 55mm

Minimum focus distance: 0.17m

Weight: 219g

Price: £750 / $748

The Sony E 15mm F1.4 G is a new ultra/wide-angle lens for Sony’s APS-C mirrorless cameras, such as the Sony Alpha A6600, with a 22.5mm equivalent view. It’s got a bright maximum aperture of F1.4, and has a close focus distance to help give blurred backgrounds. You’ll also find there’s an aperture ring on the lens, which adds to the quality feel of this lens, which is particularly small, and lightweight, at just 219g! If you’re looking for a wide-angle lens for stills photography or video, then this is a great choice, particularly if you’re looking for something lightweight, that can still deliver excellent image quality.

Pros:

Pleasingly lightweight

Very sharp results

Reliably rapid autofocus

Cons:

Pricier than competitors

Somewhat plasticky build

Read our Sony E 15mm F1.4 G review

Have a look at more buying guides, especially if you’re looking for the best Sony cameras, or have a look at our latest lens reviews.

