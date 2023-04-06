We pick out the best of the best Canon mirrorless cameras, including both EOS R and EOS M models, for all skill levels and budgets.

No matter whether you’re an expert who has been shooting since the days of film, or a total newbie who has never ventured beyond the camera app on your phone, the Canon mirrorless range will offer a model to suit you.

Canon currently fields two mirrorless camera ranges – the flagship EOS R series, and the smaller, travel-friendly EOS M cameras. How long this will continue to be the case is something of an uncertain question, with Canon clearly devoting the lion’s share of its resources to developing and expanding the EOS R system. The firm claims it has no intention of abandoning EOS M, but we’ll have to wait and see how that pans out.

The newest cameras in the Canon mirrorless range are, unsurprisingly, two EOS R models – the EOS R8 and EOS R50, both of which sit relatively low in the hierarchy and are more geared towards novice and amateur shooters than experts. Both are currently yet to ship, and are still undergoing our full review process, so we’ll have to wait and see if they earn a place on this list.

How to choose the best Canon mirrorless camera

Picking a mirrorless camera can be a daunting task, particularly if it’s your first. So before we get to the list, let’s quickly run through the key specs to consider when choosing the best Canon mirrorless camera.

Sensor and resolution: Canon’s mirrorless cameras offer either a full-frame sensor or an APS-C one. In simplistic terms, full-frame tends to give better image quality in a range of situations, especially low light, while APS-C makes for an overall smaller system and can be beneficial for certain subjects such as wildlife. See our guide to full-frame versus APS-C for more on the key differences between the two.

Resolution is also worth thinking about – it’s not necessarily true that more pixels is better. Whether you need a very high resolution likely comes down to the type of subjects that you photograph.

Screen and viewfinder: Naturally, all of the cameras in our list include a screen, while most (but not all) include an electronic viewfinder too. Think about whether you would like an articulating or tilting screen (which can be handy for composing from awkward angles, as well as for video). For the viewfinder, pay attention to the resolution and size.

Image stabilisation: Canon’s first mirrorless cameras with in-body stabilisation arrived in 2020 – the EOS R5 and the EOS R6. Since then, the sports flagship EOS R3 has also included it, as well as the newer R7 (an APS-C model). Although image stabilisation is not essential – since cameras without it take advantage of stabilisation in lenses – it is definitely beneficial for those who prefer to shoot handheld rather than on a tripod.

Frame rate: For photographing fast moving subjects (such as sports and wildlife), it’s best to get a camera with a fast frame rate. Mirrorless cameras offer much better capability for this than DSLRs, with cameras in the EOS R and EOS M ranges giving you up to 30fps (frames per second). This will be less important to you if you mainly shoot static or near-static subjects, such as landscapes or portraits.

Video: Almost the cameras on this list can record 4K video. Other video-related specifications to consider include whether a crop is applied to 4K, frame rates and special video modes.

Lens choices: Canon’s two mirrorless lines (R and M) use different lens mounts, and as such, the lenses between them are not interchangeable. Despite being much older, the EF-M lens range for the M series never really took off, and as such there are just 8 available optics. By contrast, there are currently 30 native lenses for RF-mount.

You can use existing DSLR optics like the best EF-mount zoom lenses with either the M or the R mount cameras, via adapters. Take a look at our guide to DSLR vs mirrorless: which is best for more on the differences between the two types of camera.

1. Best professional Canon mirrorless camera: Canon EOS R3

At a glance:

Professional-level flagship full-frame mirrorless

30fps shooting

8-stop in-body image stabiliser

Eye-control AF and Subject Tracking

4K/6K video

£5,789 / $5,999 (body only)

If speed is your main concern, then you can’t go far wrong with the Canon EOS R3 – so long as you’ve got the budget to buy it. It includes super-fast specifications including up to 30fps shooting (using the electronic shutter), as well as a world-record top shutter speed of 1/64,000 sec.

The full-frame sensor offers 24 megapixels, which certainly sounds low compared to some other models – particularly from other manufacturers – but Canon suggests that this is a deliberate choice to give the best possible balance between image quality, file size and speed – and in practice it delivers on that.

Autofocusing is top-notch, with Dual Pixel CMOS AF II technology on board to provide 4779 focus points. The even more exciting news is eye-control AF which allows you to literally look at the subject through the viewfinder in order to choose a focus point. Subject tracking is also superb for moving subjects. As we said in our full review, the price of the EOS R3 means it is only going to be worth it for those who truly need every one of its outstanding features. If you need (not just want, need) a camera that will nail the shot, again and again, in all conditions, the EOS R3 is it.

What we like:

Truly exceptional AF, with eye-control focus

Super-fast shooting and deep buffer

Superb across-the-board handling

What we don’t like:

24MP may be low for some

On the larger side

Best for: action, wildlife and sport photography

2. Best high-res Canon mirrorless camera: Canon EOS R5

At a glance:

45 megapixel full-frame sensor

Up to 20fps shooting

4K/8K video

8-stop in-body image stabiliser

Subject tracking

£4,299 / $3,899 (body only)

If you’re looking for a real workhorse of a camera, one which can tackle lots of different subjects with aplomb, then the Canon EOS R5 is a sensible choice.

Combining its 45 million pixel sensor with up to 20fps shooting, you get a good blend of speed and resolution. Whether you photograph landscapes, portraits, or sports / action, then the R5 should perform well.

Focusing – while not quite on a par with the R3 – is still reliably excellent, with fast focus acquisition and the ability to track a variety of different subjects. Eye-detection is also useful for portraits – of both people and animals.

Videographers may also like the R5, being as it offers a good range of video specifications – including up to 8K recording. However, as we mentioned in our full review, and was extensively discussed at the time, this does come with a significant limitation – the heat build-up and resultant cool-off periods that mean you can’t shoot 8K, or 4K 120p, for more than 20 minutes at a time.

At lower resolutions or frame rates, there are no such problems, but it is still something to be aware of before selecting the EOS R5 as your main video camera. Canon did somewhat hastily bring out an alternative, the EOS R5C, with a redesigned cooling system, so video users should consider that option first.

What we like:

Stunning EVF

Ultra-high resolution

Impressive video spec

What we don’t like:

Overheating compromises video usefulness

Expensive

Best for: photographers who shoot lots of different subjects

3. Best all-round Canon mirrorless camera: Canon EOS R6 Mark II

At a glance:

24.2 megapixel full-frame sensor

Up to 40fps shooting

4K video

8-stop image stabiliser

£2,779 / $2,499

Canon’s original EOS R6 was a big hit with a lot of users and reviewers (including us). It was a quieter launch than the EOS R5, but arguably a more successful one, fielding a lower-resolution sensor for a more reasonable price-tag. It was the quintessential full-frame all-rounder – and now the EOS R6 Mark II is very sensibly building on that formula.

The biggest addition is the new 24.2MP Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, which ups the resolution from a slightly stingy 20MP on the original. It’s not a stacked type like we’ve seen on the EOS R3, meaning you don’t get those ultra-fast readout speeds, but it is optimised to deliver exceptional low-light performance, with a standard ISO ceiling of 102,400, extendable to 204,800, and supporting autofocus in light levels as low as -6.5EV.

The EOS R6 Mark II does inherit one thing from the EOS R3 however – that freakishly powerful subject-detect autofocus that can lock onto specific targets, everything from humans and animals to cars and trains. It gives you real versatility as a photographer. Having now finished up our Canon EOS R6 Mark II review, we can safely say it’s one of the best all-rounder cameras you can buy.

What we like:

Fast burst mode and deep buffer

Highly capable autofocus

Excellent in low light

What we don’t like:

Inevitable price bump over original R6

No 8K or 6K video

Best for: all-rounder photographers who want to capture lots of different subjects

4. Best budget full-frame Canon mirrorless: Canon EOS RP

At a glance:

26.2 megapixel full-frame sensor

5fps shooting

4K video

£1,049 / $999 (body only)

If you are keen to get into the full-frame mirrorless Canon stable, but don’t have much budget to play with, the Canon EOS RP is a way to get into it – but with some notable caveats.

Although it has a well-performing 26.2 megapixel sensor, if you’re keen on photographing action / sport, this probably isn’t the camera for you, with only 5fps shooting available. However, if you mainly shoot subjects such as landscapes, still life and portraits it’s a better priced way into full-frame than some of Canon’s options.

Perhaps you’re somebody who wants full-frame but wants a relatively small and lightweight camera, the RP also ticks some boxes there, too, so it could be a good option for travel. Other notable features include 4K video, dual-pixel CMOS AF and a single SD-HC (UHS-II) card slot.

What we like:

Great value for money

Small and lightweight

Fully articulated LCD

What we don’t like:

Only 5fps burst

One card slot

Best for: those new to full-frame mirrorless, best Canon mirrorless under £1200

5. Best high-speed APS-C Canon mirrorless: Canon EOS R7

At a glance:

32.5 megapixel APS-C sensor

Up to 30fps shooting

4K video

Dual card slots

£1,350 / $1,499 (body only)

The Canon EOS R7 and R10 mark a departure for Canon in that they use an APS-C sensor, but with the R mount usually found on its full-frame mirrorless models.

In our review, we found the high-speed autofocus and continuous shooting impressive. One of the benefits of using a smaller sensor is that wildlife and action photographers can get closer to the subject – which when you pair it with super fast 30fps shooting makes it ideal for that kind of user.

Another benefit is the smaller overall size of the system, but we’ll have to wait and see how many dedicated APS-C lenses Canon makes for its new R-mount APS-C cameras. As it stands, there are two new RF-S (APS-C) lenses, which could be good options for travel. It’s worth noting that there’s no way to use an EF-M lens with R-mount cameras.

Other useful specifications for the R7 include a 2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder and a 3-inch, 1.62m dot articulating touchscreen, 4K video, dual memory cards and Dual-Pixel CMOS AF II. It’s an exciting addition to Canon’s line-up, and delivers Canon’s impressive colour reproduction, and high image-quality.

What we like:

High-speed, high-resolution

Compact, weather-sealed body

In-body image stabilisation

What we don’t like:

Limited RF-S lenses

And the kit lens isn’t weather sealed

Best for: wildlife photographers, best Canon mirrorless under £1500

6. Best Canon mirrorless camera under £1000: Canon EOS R10

At a glance:

24.2 megapixel APS-C sensor

Up to 23fps shooting

4K video

Single card slot

£900 / $979 (body only)

Being smaller, lighter and less expensive than the R7, the Canon EOS R10 is designed to be appealing to enthusiasts without the bigger budget to spend.

Naturally, the specs aren’t quite as good as the R7, but they’re not too shabby, with up to 23fps available for wildlife and sports photographers. Again, the smaller APS-C sensor is ideal for shooting distant subjects without having to employ super long lenses.

You also get 4K video recording, a single UHS-II SD card slot, a 3-inch 1.04m-dot articulating touchscreen and Dual Pixel CMOS AF. In our full review, we found the EOS R10 to be a likeable, well-handling camera, and an especially good bet for the price. The main sacrifices you’re making compared to the EOS R7 are the small viewfinder and the lack of in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), which for many users, will be acceptable trade-offs.

What we like:

Excellent controls and handling

Very good value

Subject-detect autofocus works well

What we don’t like:

Again, lack of RF-S lenses

No IBIS

Best for: Entry-level photographers, travel, best Canon mirrorless under £1000

7. Best Canon EOS M: Canon EOS M50 Mark II

At a glance:

24.1 megapixel APS-C sensor

4K video

YouTube live streaming

10fps

£534 / $599 (body only)

A neat little camera which has proven popular with a variety of users, the Canon EOS M50 Mark II is also the best option on our list for those on the tightest of budgets.

With its video friendly features – particularly for social media users – it’s a good option for vloggers, but its small size and weight also make it a nice choice for travel and everyday photography. As we found in our full review, the image quality achieved by the EOS M50 Mark II is generally very good, and the fact that you get Dual Pixel AF is icing on the cake (though it’s a shame this AF is absent when you’re shooting 4K video).

With a well-performing APS-C sensor and a decent range of mid-range specs, such as 10fps, it’s a decent all-rounder, particularly for the price. Like other M-series cameras, the M50 Mark II is marred by a lack of lens choice, but you can use EF lenses via an adapter if you need something niche.

It’s also worth noting that the future of the EOS M series is uncertain now that APS-C sensors have started to appear with the RF-mount, like the EOS R7 and EOS R10 above. Still, that doesn’t take anything away from the fact that the EOS M50 Mark II is a solid camera in its own right.

What we like:

Good all-around specs

Solid value

Tidy, portable form factor

What we don’t like:

Relatively few good lenses…

… and we may not get any more

Best for: vlogging, best Canon mirrorless under £600, beginners

8. Best cheap EOS M: Canon EOS M6 Mark II

At a glance:

32.5 megapixel APS-C sensor

Up to 14fps shooting / RAW burst 30fps

4K Video

No inbuilt EVF

£799 / $849 (body only)

Released in tandem with the 90D DSLR, at the time of its release, the Canon EOS M6 Mark II was easily the company’s best mirrorless APS-C option – but there are now much better ones.

It offers a high resolution sensor, as well as up to 30fps shooting (using RAW burst mode). Unlike every other camera on this list, the M6 Mark II uses an external viewfinder which slots in via the hot shoe – so you’ll need to budget for one of those separately if it’s a dealbreaker for you. An upside of this is that without a viewfinder, the M6 Mark II is Canon’s smallest and most pocketable mirrorless – so you might consider it for travel.

Overall, there’s little to recommend the M6 Mark II over the cheaper, more sensibly designed M50 Mark II – but if action shooting is your thing it’s arguably worth thinking about. That’s especially true if your budget is limited.

What we like:

30fps RAW burst

Very small and pocketable

What we don’t like:

Viewfinder costs extra

M50 Mark II is better designed

Best for: best Canon mirrorless under £800, best for wildlife on a budget

9. Best budget all-round Canon mirrorless camera: Canon EOS R6

At a glance:

20 megapixel full-frame sensor

Up to 20fps shooting

4K video

8-stop in-body image stabiliser

Subject tracking

£2,399 / $2,499 (body only)

Though recently usurped by the Mark II version, the Canon EOS R6 is still a pleasingly affordable route into Canon’s latest mirrorless technology, and an excellent all-rounder for enthusiasts. The price may also come down in the future too, as the upgraded version hits the market.

The full-frame sensor offers a good balance between image quality and speed, and a host of other appealing specifications including 4K video, image stabilisation and a well-performing autofocus system. In our review, we appreciated in particular the high-ISO performance of the EOS R6, which makes it a great choice for low-light shooting. This is aided by the fact that the sensor has a resolution of 20MP – on the low side for a camera of this type.

As well as the lower resolution sensor, other trade offs are made for the R6 when compared to the higher-value R5. You get a lower resolution viewfinder as well as a smaller, lower resolution screen, but both are still very capable and pleasant to use. You also don’t get a CFExpress Card Slot – but that’s unlikely to be too much of an issue for most ordinary users. You also “only” get 4K video, as opposed to 8K, but unless you’re a high-end videographer, this is also likely to be more or less a non-issue.

If you’re somebody that likes to photograph a range of different subjects – but you don’t have the super high-end budget for the R5 or the R3, then the R6 makes a huge amount of sense.

What we like:

Does very well at high ISOs

Effective stabilisation

Great all-around image quality

What we don’t like:

Also suffers overheating issues

20MP might not be enough for some

Best for: all-rounder photographers without a huge budget

Text by Amy Davies, with contributions from Jon Stapley.

