Amazon Prime Day is here, spread over two days, 10-11 October 2023. We’ve been searching to find you the best deals on camera kit, lenses, memory cards, software and accessories. Here we’ve found some great deals on smartphones with cameras.

Below are savings on Google, Samsung, Xiaomi, Nothing, and more… from premium smartphones, such as the Honor Magic 5 Pro, to budget options from Samsung, there are some great deals here.

Best smartphone deals – Amazon Prime Day 2023!

Google Pixel offers:

*To be released October 12.

Read our Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7a reviews.

Google Pixel 7a rear - photo Joshua Waller / AP

Google Pixel 7a rear – photo Joshua Waller / AP

Samsung Galaxy offers:

Read our Samsung Galaxy A54Samsung Galaxy S23Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 reviews.

Xiaomi offers:

Read our Redmi Note 12 Pro+ review.

Redmi Note 12 Pro + 5G with a triple camera setup. Photo: Joshua Waller

Redmi Note 12 Pro + 5G with a triple camera setup. Photo: Joshua Waller.

Nothing Phone offers:

Read our Nothing Phone 1 review.

OnePlus offers:

Read our OnePlus 11 review.

OnePlus 11 with a Hasselblad tuned camera system. Photo: Amy Davies

OnePlus 11 with a Hasselblad tuned camera system. Photo: Amy Davies.

Honor phone offers:

Read our Honor Magic 5 Pro review.

Motorola offers:

Sony offers:

Read our Sony Xperia 10 V review.

Related reading:

Amazon Prime Day deals are available to existing Amazon Prime members, but are also available to you once you sign up to join Amazon Prime, if you aren’t already a member. Amazon Prime gives you a number of benefits, including free postage, you also get free Prime video, Amazon music, and Prime reading, as well as unlimited storage with Amazon Photos! Sign up for a 30-day free trial here! *Amazon Prime is a paid for service, so charges will apply after the 30-day trial.

We’ve also found more great deals:

*Disclaimer, we earn affiliate revenue on these links, but it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links.

Follow AP on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube.