Amazon Prime Day is here, spread over two days, 10-11 October 2023. We’ve been searching to find you the best deals on camera kit, lenses, memory cards, software and accessories. Here we’ve found some great deals on smartphones with cameras.
Below are savings on Google, Samsung, Xiaomi, Nothing, and more… from premium smartphones, such as the Honor Magic 5 Pro, to budget options from Samsung, there are some great deals here.
Best smartphone deals – Amazon Prime Day 2023!
Google Pixel offers:
- Google Pixel 8 bundle – £699 (save 22%)*
- Google Pixel 7 – $489.99 (save 18%) / £410 (save 32%)
- Google Pixel 7a – $399 (save 20%) / £398.99 (save 11%)
*To be released October 12.
Read our Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7a reviews.
Samsung Galaxy offers:
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, 256GB – $949.99 (save 21%) / 512 GB, £1198.99 (save 14%)
- Samsung Galaxy S23, 256GB – $709.99 (was $859.99) US only deal
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, 1 TB – £1748.99 (save 15%) UK only deal
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, 128GB – $799.99 (save 20%) US only deal
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 128GB – $329.99 (was $449.99) US only deal
Read our Samsung Galaxy A54, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 reviews.
Xiaomi offers:
- Redmi Note 12 Pro + 5G 200MP camera – £328.99 (save 27%) UK only deal
Read our Redmi Note 12 Pro+ review.
Nothing Phone offers:
- Nothing Phone 1, 128GB – £288.99 (save 28%) UK only deal
Read our Nothing Phone 1 review.
OnePlus offers:
- OnePlus 11 256GB – $649.99 (save 19%) US only deal
Read our OnePlus 11 review.
Honor phone offers:
- Honor Magic 5 Pro – £730.03 (save 23%) UK only deal
- Honor 90 – £349.99 (save 22%) UK only deal
Read our Honor Magic 5 Pro review.
Motorola offers:
- Motorola Razr+ 256GB – $799.99 (save 20%) US only deal
Sony offers:
- Sony Xperia 10 V – £278.99 (save 30%) UK only deal
Read our Sony Xperia 10 V review.
