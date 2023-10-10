Amazon Prime Day is here, spread over two days, 10-11 October 2023. We’ve been searching to find you the best deals on camera kit, lenses, memory cards, software and accessories. Here we’ve found some great deals on smartphones with cameras.

Below are savings on Google, Samsung, Xiaomi, Nothing, and more… from premium smartphones, such as the Honor Magic 5 Pro, to budget options from Samsung, there are some great deals here.

Best smartphone deals – Amazon Prime Day 2023!

Google Pixel offers:

*To be released October 12.

Read our Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7a reviews.

Google Pixel 7a rear – photo Joshua Waller / AP

Samsung Galaxy offers:

Read our Samsung Galaxy A54, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 reviews.

Xiaomi offers:

Redmi Note 12 Pro + 5G 200MP camera – £328.99 (save 27%) UK only deal

Read our Redmi Note 12 Pro+ review.

Redmi Note 12 Pro + 5G with a triple camera setup. Photo: Joshua Waller.

Nothing Phone offers:

Nothing Phone 1, 128GB – £288.99 (save 28%) UK only deal

Read our Nothing Phone 1 review.

OnePlus offers:

OnePlus 11 256GB – $649.99 (save 19%) US only deal

Read our OnePlus 11 review.

OnePlus 11 with a Hasselblad tuned camera system. Photo: Amy Davies.

Honor phone offers:

Honor Magic 5 Pro – £730.03 (save 23%) UK only deal

Honor 90 – £349.99 (save 22%) UK only deal

Read our Honor Magic 5 Pro review.

Motorola offers:

Motorola Razr+ 256GB – $799.99 (save 20%) US only deal

Sony offers:

Sony Xperia 10 V – £278.99 (save 30%) UK only deal

Read our Sony Xperia 10 V review.

