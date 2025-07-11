The Association of Photographers (AOP) is committed to supporting the future of photography, and this year, just like 40 years in a row now, it has selected the best emerging talent. Photography students from all across the UK entered the competition in three distinct categories: People, Places and Things. The judging panel then selected a gold, and a silver winner for each category and from these one overall winner.



The AOP Student Award is open to all students who study photography at FE level or higher, and not just from the UK but from overseas too. All gold and silver winners receive a one-year subscription to Capture One software and a comprehensive and tailored AOP membership package. Furthermore, Elinchrom will select one of the winners and provide access to a full professional lighting set-up for a day’s shoot in Fujifilm’s House of Photography.

So, without further ado, here are the winners of the 2025 AOP Photography Awards:

Best in Show – Ritchie Elder, Kingston University (taught at Edinburgh College) / BA (Hons) Professional Photography

Ritchie Elder’s photo of Alaa from the series Faith took home Best in Show.

Ritchie Elder received a £2500 Fujifilm UK kit prize and a one-year Capture One Studio subscription for his image, Alaa, from his series Faith, a documentary project on the diversity of religious experiences across Edinburgh.

AOP 2025 – People Category Winners:

In the People Category, which covers a wide range of genres from classic portraiture to street photography and photo journalism, Ritchie Elder was also selected as the Gold winner, with Flavia Lotempio from Edinburgh College receiving Silver.

People Category Silver – Flavia Lotempio, Edinburgh College / HND 2

Flavia Lotempio – Wired But Tired 2025, winner of Silver place in People category. Courtesy of The AOP

AOP 2025 – Places Category Winners:

Places Category Gold – John-Martin Bramham, City Of Glasgow College / BA Hons Photography

Gold winner in Places category, John Martin Graham – Echoes of the shore, 2025

Places Category Silver – Emrys Thurgood, University of the West of England / BA Photography

Silver winner in the Places category, Emrys Thurgood – Planting, from the series The Stars That Forget the Sky, 2025.

AOP 2025 – Things Category Winners:

The last category, titled “Things” encompasses nearly everything else that wouldn’t fit under the umbrella of people or places. In this category, Ewelina Rhys (HND Photography, Edinburgh College) received Gold, Anna Krypska’s (BA Photography, London Metropolitan University) multimedia work received Silver and Tom Percival Stein (MA Photography, Arts University Bournemouth) received Bronze.

Things Category Gold – Ewelina Rhys from, Edinburgh College / HND Photography

Gold winner in the Things category, Ewelina Rhys – Egg with a pearl earring, form the series Reinterpreting the Classic, 2025

Things Category Bronze – Tom Percival Stein, Arts University Bournemouth / MA Photography

The AOP Bronze Winner in Things Category: Tom Percival Stein’s Flora Obscura, 2025. Courtesy of The AOP

Don’t miss the chance to see the winning photographs and work from the 51 finalists at the Free Range graduate showcase in the Truman Brewery, London, between 11-13 July.

