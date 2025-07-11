It’s not only cameras, lenses and accessories that are covered in this week’s Amazon Prime Day deals. This is also a great opportunity to get a better phone for everyday photography, but hurry, as Amazon Prime Day ends today.

See below for some great deals on ‘contract free’ unlocked phones that also take fab photos.

Apple iPhone 16e

The Apple iPhone 16e in hand. Image credit: Amy Davies

The iPhone 16e boasts a high-resolution camera sensor, is well made for a budget phone and comes with the powerful Apple Intelligence for easy photo editing. While we felt the iPhone 16e was expensive compared to similar Android models in our original review – you are always going to pay for premium for Apple gadgets – the price has fallen significantly for Amazon Prime Day week.

The single camera has a 48MP sensor with an f/1.6 lens offering 26mm (equivalent). It sounds similar to the main camera found in the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro, but it has been designed especially for iPhone 16e so isn’t quite the same. Still, just like the iPhone 16 Pro, its standard output is 24MP. So if you are after an iPhone without spending too much it’s a good choice. And at the end of the day it’s an iPhone!

Click here for the Amazon UK deal (there is no Amazon US deal, unfortunately).

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Image: Amy Davies

This is one of the best Android smartphones for photography, packing in a 200MP stabilised wide camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP stabilished telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP stabilised periscope telephoto camera, and a 12MP selfie camera with autofocus.

This powerful array of cameras will deal with most everyday shooting situations, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra also builds on the AI introduced with the S24 Ultra, with a range of additional features for searching and so on, including inside the photo gallery. See our original review for more,

Check out the Amazon US deal ($1054)

And the Amazon UK deal (£1049)

Google Pixel 9 Pro

If you are looking for a small but powerful Android phone with great build quality and camera features that does a fantastic job in most situations, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is another tempting option. You get a 50MP stabilised main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide with macro AF, a 48MP stabilised telephoto and a generous 42MP f/2.2 selfie camera with AF.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is also a top choice for video, featuring 4K 60fps recording and 8K video via cloud-based “Video Boost” (upscaling). Google is also a pioneer in AI editing features, and ‘Add Me’ is great fun – it can be used when you want to take a group shot of two-plus people but have nobody else to take to the shot nor a tripod to rest it on!

See here for the US deal on the XL version ($939).

And here for the UK deal (£679).

OnePlus 13

This flagship phone from OnePlus features an impressive array of specs that make it a worthy rival to the likes of Apple, Samsung and Google. The OnePlus 13 has everything you would expect from a high-end phone with AI features, a generous 6.82” screen, sturdy battery life and of course a capable triple-lens rear camera setup.

There is a 23mm wide angle, a 15mm ultra-wide angle and a 73mm triprism lens that provides approximately 3x optical zoom. All three lenses have a 50MP sensor, however, the main wide angle lens uses a larger, 1/1.4inch sensor whereas the others are smaller. Thanks to the firm’s continuing partnership with Hasselblad there’s a 1x, 2x, and 3x Portrait mode that emulates the look from Hasselblad camera lenses.

See here for the US deal ($879.99)

See here for the UK deal (£786.54)

Honor 400 Lite

Another great budget Android choice, the Honor 400 Lite offers iPhone looks and handling at a fraction of the price. Key features include a generous 108MP f/1.75 main camera with 3x lossless zoom, up to 10x digital zoom, a 5MP f/2.2 ultrawide-angle & depth camera and a 16MP selfie camera. In good lighting conditions it captures nicely detailed images and the lossless 3x zoom makes up for the missing telephoto camera.

There doesn’t appear to be a US deal for Amazon Prime Day week but click here for the tempting UK deal (£189.99).

You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of these deals. This is a yearly subscription that can be paid monthly or yearly, and also gives free postage as well as access to Amazon Prime Video and other features, like Amazon Prime TV. If you’re not already a member, then a free 30-day trial is available that can be cancelled at any time.

Not a member of Amazon Prime? Get a free 30-day trial here (US)

Get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial here (UK)

Prices correct at time of publication but may change at any time, please check the retailer’s website. Amazon is a market place, so check retailer selling before purchasing. Find more great deals here.