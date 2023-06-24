Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Clare Pegden using an iPhone 12 Pro.

Clare Pegden, iPhone 12 Pro

“I made this image in Shoreham Harbour using my iPhone 12 Pro and Snapseed to edit which I love using for making images on the move. All images on my Instagram @clarepegden.iphone are made in this way. I love the freedom my handset gives me when I am out and about without my ‘real’ camera.

A recent project that I have been thinking about around Lines has made me realise that Lines are everywhere. They maybe straight, curved or circular; they are just everywhere you look and once you realise that you can’t unsee them!

I loved this view because of the shadows at the base which added a different dimension to the image of ‘just lines’ although, of course, they have created their own lines!

Whilst given the choice I would rather be using my camera to give me a slower more mindful workflow that is not always possible so very much appreciate the different experience of making and editing on the move using my phone.”

Social media:

Instagram: @clarepegden & @clarepegden.iphone

Submit your photos

Want the chance to feature here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your smartphone photographs on social media with the tag #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

iPhone vs Android: Which is better for photography?

Smartphone Reviews

