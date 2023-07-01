Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Suhail Ahmed using an iPhone XS Max.

Suhail Ahmed, iPhone XS Max

“I am student who is currently pursuing a BTech degree but have a great passion and vision on photography. I like to relive the moments by capturing tiny details with my DSLR and phone. I put myself in the surroundings and try to see things which other people neglect to see.

Regarding this photo, it was captured in Chennai, India. It was this patterns on a random building which I came across while wandering around the streets. It depicts to me as a broken structure that’s been put together which forms a new perspective of beauty to the building.

This picture was taken to show that one’s beauty can be seen in different perspectives. I also titled it as ‘The Broken Pieces’ because it relates to us humans that we fear of some situations and we often hurt ourselves with shattered feelings, but this fear is to guide us to the right perspective. Thus, they are able to reassemble the broken pieces in to an Art.”

Social media:

Instagram: @x_apturian

