Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Thomas Love, using an iPhone 13 Pro.

Thomas Love, iPhone 13 Pro

“I enjoy landscape photography and normally shoot with my Fujifilm X series cameras and various fuji lenses. But recently I’ve been trying more and more landscapes with my phone after reading photographer Jo Bradford’s book smart phone smart photography.

I had seen the night before that snow was forecast for the area around Glencoe so I set off early from Glasgow and made the drive up to Glencoe. The day had started with some beautiful winter sunrises over Rannoch Moor, but as the day went on the snow showers were getting heavier.

As I was looking down the valley towards the three sisters mountain range from the partially frozen river coe another snow storm was building up and heading in my direction. I thought I would get some shots with my phone before heading home. I liked the shapes that the frost and snow had created in the river and wanted to use this as my foreground with the snow storm moving up the valley.”

Social media:

Instagram: @theclashcityrocker

Twitter: @Tamlovephoto

