Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Ray Tickle, using a Samsung S20 Plus.

Ray Tickle, Samsung S20 Plus

“I’m a keen Amateur who shoots with a Nikon Z7. I was recently part of the AP feature on how photography helps me in which I mentioned my trips to the Lake District. This was my first time at Haweswater and what a place it is. My intentions were to get a higher fell walk done and get some shots and high viewpoints of this classic shot, but on the way up I just had to get a few phone shots first and this was one of them. The conditions that morning just under two weeks ago will stick in my memory for sure, it was incredible up there.”

