CVP, known as a trusted reseller of film and broadcasting gear across Europe, announced the launch of its new Auction platform. As the best cameras for video can be prohibitively expensive, many look for second-hand options when it comes to gearing up for the first time or upgrading their existing kit, and even like that, you will have to spend a pretty penny.



So this soon-to-be-launched Auction site from CVP offering new, ex-demo and tested used equipment can be a more cost-effective way to finally get that Arri or Blackmagic Design you’ve been longing for. You will find gear from top brands, but at auction prices and not just cameras, but lenses and lighting accessories too. The first auction will include brands like ARRI, Canon, Sony, RED, Blackmagic Design, and many more.



The official launch of the new CVP Auctions platform is on 8 July, but if you are interested, sign up now on CVP’s website to preview the available items and take your pick before the bidding war starts.

Related reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.