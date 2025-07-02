Could the Honor Magic V5 be the top smartphone released this summer? Now launched in China, the Honor Magic V5 has been described by Honor as the world’s thinnest inward-foldable phone having had an upgrade from the Magic V3. At 4.1mm unfolded and 8.8mm folded, the HONOR Magic V5 is even thinner still! I was able to take a look at the phone at a briefing on hardware this week with Honor. With the global launch imminent, more information is still to come on software, features, availability and pricing, so stay tuned.

Durability, battery life and practicality were a few of the top hardware aspects that have seen improvements since Honor’s Magic V3 last year. The 6.43in outer screen is the same size as the Magic V3, but a slight increase is found in the 7.95in inner display, up from 7.92in on the Magic V3. At 217g and 8.8.mm when folded, what is most impressive is fitting a larger batter inside an even slimmer design. Increasing from a 5150mAh battery in the Magic V3 to a whopping 5820mAh battery in the Magic V5 (with the same 66W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds). Of course, the slimline dimensions do not include the camera bezel.

Photography has seemingly taking a backseat with priority on the rest of the hardware, but according to Honor, there is still a great solution for photography. The 50MP Main f/1.6, 50MP telephoto f/3.0 and 40MP ultrawide f/2.2 cameras seen in the Honor Magic V3 have been increased to 50MP f/1.6, 64MP f/2.5, and 50MP f/2.0 retrospectively. With the dual selfie cameras remaining at 20MP f/2.2. No introduction has been made to a 200MP telephoto zoom sensor at this time.

Honor Magic V5 key hardware specifications:

Unfolded: 4.1mm, Folded: 8.8mm

50MP Wide Camera (f/1.6), OIS

64MP Periscope Telephoto Lens Camera (f/2.5), OIS

50MP Ultra Wide Camera (f/2.0)

Front Camera: Dual 20MP Wide Cameras (f/2.2) (Interior screen & Exterior screen)

7.95 inch, OLED display, up to 120Hz, LTPO

5820mAh battery

IP58 & IP59 rating

Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform

16GB+512GB

up to 5000 nits

The Honor Magic V5 will come in three different colours

