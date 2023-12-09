Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Giles Smith using an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Giles Smith, iPhone 12 Pro Max

‘I’m Giles and live on the Sussex coast in the UK. I’m a landscape photographer with a particular passion for shooting astro-landscapes. This image was taken at Petworth Deer Park in West Sussex, on a very cold December’s morning last year. I wasn’t expecting to visit the park and hadn’t brought my main DSLR camera with me. They say the best camera you have is the one you have with you, so I took this winter wonderland scene with my iPhone 12 Pro Max. This image is part of a set I took on that wonderful frosty morning.’

Social Media:

Instagram – @gilessmithphotographic

Website – gilessmithphotographic.co.uk

Further reading:

