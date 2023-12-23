Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Andy Gray using an iPhone 14 Pro.
Andy Gray, iPhone 14 Pro
‘Dinorwic Quarry was on my list of places to photograph for a long time. This autumn I finally got round to visiting this amazing location . Although I spent a good few hours wandering around the ancient woodland that seems less photographed in favour of the slate quarry ruins, I decided to keep to capture more of the open vista and surrounding mountains. After a good recce I stumbled across this lone tree . It was a sunny day but thankfully enough cloud to create some drama in the scene. Up until this point I had been shooting with my mirrorless camera but decided to use the iPhone since it offered me a wider view with which to capture the scene. By composing lower down I was able to use the tree branch to frame the background building and still include the lake to the right side.’
Social media:
Instagram:@andygrayphotographer
Website: www.andygrayphotography.com
Read our iPhone 14 Pro Review
Submit your photos
Want the chance to feature here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your smartphone photographs on social media with the tag #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to ap.ed@kelsey.co.uk with “Smartphone Pic of the Week” in the subject line.
iPhone vs Android: Which is better for photography? We’ve rounded up the best camera phones for photography and the best camera phones you can get on a budget here.
Read our smartphone reviews here: Smartphone Reviews
See more smartphone photography guides:
How to take amazing portraits on a smartphone
Black and white smartphone photography guide
How to take great macro photos on a smartphone
11 best smartphone photography apps to download now
Further reading:
- iPhone 12 – Smartphone Picture of the Week
- iPhone 12 Pro Max – Smartphone Picture of the Week
- iPhone XS Max – Smartphone Picture of the Week
- iPhone 13 Pro – Smartphone Picture of the Week
- Google Pixel 6 Pro – Smartphone Picture of the Week
- Nokia 8.3 – Smartphone Picture of the Week
Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.