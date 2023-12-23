Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Andy Gray using an iPhone 14 Pro.

Andy Gray, iPhone 14 Pro

‘Dinorwic Quarry was on my list of places to photograph for a long time. This autumn I finally got round to visiting this amazing location . Although I spent a good few hours wandering around the ancient woodland that seems less photographed in favour of the slate quarry ruins, I decided to keep to capture more of the open vista and surrounding mountains. After a good recce I stumbled across this lone tree . It was a sunny day but thankfully enough cloud to create some drama in the scene. Up until this point I had been shooting with my mirrorless camera but decided to use the iPhone since it offered me a wider view with which to capture the scene. By composing lower down I was able to use the tree branch to frame the background building and still include the lake to the right side.’

Social media:

Instagram:@andygrayphotographer

Website: www.andygrayphotography.com

