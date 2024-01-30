One of the best ways to gain inspiration for your photography and exploring different styles is by experiencing the work of others. We’ve shared the best photography exhibitions to see, but there are also bigger events taking place all over the world. Not only do they share exhibitions, but also varied programmes of talks, workshops and seminars where you can learn more about their work and different photography techniques.

We’ve put together a selection of the best events to visit including biennales (events that occur every two years) and annual festivals. Below, you’ll find the information you need including dates and locations to plan your trips.

We will be updating this page with the latest information regularly, so be sure to check back!

Best Photography Events and Festivals

Best Photography Events and Festivals in the UK

Dark Peak Photo Festival, 22-25 February 2024

Glossop, Peak District

For the first edition of Dark Peak Photo Festival, artists will respond to the theme of NOW & THEN – reflecting on the changes that time brings, the nature of memory and the lessons to be learned from history. Leading artists will exhibit new projects in free exhibitions alongside work from local practitioners more familiar with the landscape.

DARK PEAK PHOTO

Image credit: Melanie King

The Photography Show, 16 – 19 March 2024

The NEC, Birmingham

The Photography Show is the UK’s largest photo trade show. Whether you’re an absolute beginner or a seasoned professional, photographers, filmmakers and content creators alike can visit for talks and live demos on a huge range of topics, exhibitions, latest innovations and new product ranges. Plus, special deals and discounts.

The Photography & Video Show 2024

Photo London, 16-19 May 2024

Somerset House, London

Photo London brings the finest international photography to the British capital every year. The Fair presents the best historic and vintage works while also spotlighting fresh perspectives in photography. Along with a selection of the world’s leading photography dealers and galleries.

Photo London 2023 will showcase 125 exhibitors from 56 cities worldwide including Brighton, London, New York, Atlanta, Berlin, Paris, Mexico City, Tehran and Melbourne. There will be exhibitions showing recent work by this year’s Master of Photography Martin Parr as well as two group shows of a selection of photographs by pioneering women photographers working in Britain over the last 100 years curated by the Centre for British Photography.

Photo London

Image: Jessica Miller

Photo|Frome, 5 – 20 October 2024

Frome, Somerset

Photo|Frome is dedicated to showcasing and celebrating all levels of photographic endeavour from local, national, and international photographers, be they amateurs or professionals. Spread across 14 venues in Frome, the progamme includes exhibitions from internationally and nationally recognised photographers, a two day symposium, workshops, an open book call and student photography awards.

Photo|Frome

Christina will exhibited ‘Australian Apocalypse,’ in 2023’s Photo|Frome. Image credit: Christina Simons

Brighton Photo Fringe, 2024

Brighton

Photo Fringe

Brighton

Photoworks UK

Photo North Festival, 12-14th April 2024

Leeds

Photo North Festival is set to return to Leeds for its fifth edition, and we are proud to be a media partner! This year’s programme includes exhibitions from the likes of Martin Parr, Aneesa Dawoojee, Harry Borden, Carolyn Mendelsohn and Barry Lewis. Plus, Tracy Marshall-Grant has curated a bespoke exhibition featuring women in documentary photography.

Photo North Festival

Various locations across North West England.

LOOK Photo Biennial is a photography festival delivered by Open Eye Gallery. Taking place in sites across the North West, LOOK’s programme operates as a cultural exchange both locally and internationally. The theme for the 2022 edition of the Biennial had the theme of ‘Climate’.

Open Eye Gallery LOOK Photo Biennial

Bristol Photo Festival, Autumn 2024

Bristol Photo Festival

Oxford

Founded by local photojournalist, Robin Laurance in 2013, Photo Oxford was established to bring internationally acclaimed photography and photographic debate to the city of Oxford. The 2023 festival had a theme of ‘The Hidden Power of the Archive’ with a programme of participatory events, workshops, seminars and talks. Alongside exhibitions across the city, with some still open until the end of May 2023.

PHOTO OXFORD

FORMAT International Photography Festival, next biennale 2025

Derby

FORMAT is the UK’s leading international contemporary festival of photography and related media. It organises a year round programme of international commissions, open calls, residencies, conferences and collaborations in the UK and internationally. Taking over various locations around Derby, it welcomes over 100,000 visitors from all over the world to its biennale.

Format Festival

FORMAT Photography Festival 2019. Image: Jessica Miller

Belfast Photo Festival, 1 – 30 June 2024

Belfast, Northern Ireland

Launched in 2011, this now annual photographic event celebrating some of the finest National and International contemporary photography across 30 museums, galleries and public spaces. The Festival consists of exhibitions, talks, symposiums, workshops, screenings, masterclasses, portfolio reviews and tours that consistently addresses the political, social and cultural climate of Belfast, raising global issues and animating them through high caliber international photography.

Belfast Photo Festival

Best Photography Events in Europe

Dublin

PhotoIreland grows the reputation of Irish artists globally through a 360 degree support system and platform for contemporary photography, activated through a diversity of projects. Previous exhibitions have included the likes of Heather Agyepong, Phoebe Boswell, Silvia Rosi, Zanele Muholi, Ethel-Ruth Tawe and many more.

PhotoIreland also places importance on its educational programme with talks, workshops and tours as well as networking opportunities, the Tsundoku Art Book Fair and an online one-day event called Critical Conversations.

PhotoIreland: Photography in Ireland.

Paris Photo, 7-10 November 2024

Grand Palais Ephémère, Paris, France

Situated on the Champ-de-Mars, facing the Eiffel Tour, the temporary space at Grand Palais Ephémère will bring together leading galleries and art book dealers. The fair will present the best of photographic creation from vintage and modern masters to the latest contemporary trends alongside an ambitious programme of exhibitions, conversations, artist signatures sessions and curated fair paths.

Paris Photo

Les Rencontres d’Arles, 1 July – 29 September 2024

Arles, France

The Rencontres d’Arles is a summer photography festival founded in 1970, which has learned a world-wide reputation as a springboard for photographic and contemporary creative talents.

Les Rencontres d’Arles

Perpignan, France

Each year, a selection of the best stories from around the world is shown in Perpignan. The programme of exhibitions are free to enter with most exhibitions being presented online for virtual visits, with access via the Visa pour l’Image Website for all those who cannot be in Perpignan.

Festival International du Photojournalisme

Copenhagen Photo Festival, 6 – 16 June 2024

Refshaløen, Copenhagen

2024 marks the 14th year of Copenhagen Photo Festival, this time with a focus on the theme ‘Entanglement’. With a programme of exhibitions, workshops and talks the Festival Center based in Refshaløen, Copenhagen will host galleries, museums and art institutions from the greater Copehagen area and southern Sweden.

Copenhagen Photo Festival

Experimental Photo Festival, 24 – 28 July 2024

Barcelona, Spain

Experimental Photo Festival is a non-profit cultural association based in Barcelona, Spain, whose objective is to create, promote and disseminate experimental photography in all its forms and throughout the world. It is responsible for the organization of the Experimental Photo Festival and the Ágora, school of experimentation.

The full program consists of exhibitions, workshops, conferences and portfolio reviews.

EXPERIMENTAL

Various locations around Spain

Founded in June 1998, PHotoESPAÑA makes Madrid and Spain become each year a meeting point for the world of Photography. The programme consists of exhibitions, online activities and photo walks in cities around Spain including Madrid, Seville, Barcelona, and Valencia.

PHotoESPAÑA

European Month of Photography, March 2025

Berlin

The EMOP Berlin – European Month of Photography is Germany’s largest biennial festival of photographic images. The 2023 edition marked its 10th run with 100 exhibitions on view throughout March.

EMOP Berlin

Best Photography Events and Festivals in the US

PhotoFairs New York, 6 – 8 September 2024

The Javits Center, Manhattan

A brand new art fair which launched in September 2023 by Creo Arts Group in partnership with Angus Montgomery Arts, and in collaboration with Photo London and Candlestar founders, Michael Benson and Fariba Farshad. The new initiative is a global platform for photography and new technologies to intersect.

Presenting 80-100 galleries from around the world, PHOTOFAIRS New York will provide a dedicated space for galleries and audiences to explore new trends in the contemporary art market centered around digital practices and innovative installations.

From fine art photo-based works to experimental filmmaking, VR and NFTs, PHOTOFAIRS New York will connect collectors and visitors with international galleries and boundary-pushing artists inviting discourse and interaction.

PHOTOFAIRS NEW YORK

PhotoFairs New York save the date

Photoville, 1 – 16 June 2024

Brooklyn Bridge Park, New York

For its 13th consecutive year, the free PhotoVille Festival will return to Brooklyn Bridge Park with their classic shipping containers in addition to open-air exhibitions throughout all five boroughs of New York. Over 80 outdoor exhibitions will be presented alongside installations, events, talks and student trips.

Photoville Festival

Atlanta

ACP produces one of the country’s largest annual festivals, ACPfest, professional development programs, education engagements, lectures, public art, and high-quality photography experiences.

Founded in 1998, ACP demonstrates a sustained commitment to making Atlanta the hub for photography by expanding public interest in photography and public art.

Atlanta Celebrates Photography

Fotofocus, October 2024

Cincinnati, Ohio

The seventh edition of FotoFocus will have a theme of ‘backstories’. This edition will strive to uncover stories told through photography that may not be evident upon first glance. FotoFocus will welcome global artists, curators, critics, educators, and regional visitors to experience and participate in exhibitions, talks, performances, screenings, and panel discussions. These various events will take place across museums, galleries, universities, and public spaces throughout the Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky,​ ​Dayton​ and​ Columbus, Ohio regions.

FotoFocus Cincinnati

Miami

MSPF is an international street photography festival showcasing the best of contemporary street and documentary photography. Established in 2012 and hosted every December during Art Basel week, it is the largest and leading street photography festival in the world.

MSPF also offers street photography workshops all year round with the best photographers in the genre in cities worldwide.

Miami Street Photography Festival

FotoFest, 9 March – 21 April 2024

Houston, Texas

FotoFest is dedicated to advancing photography and visual culture through the presentation of exhibitions, public programs, and publications. They organize a city-wide biennial project in the form of large-scale central exhibitions, curated lectures, performances, a symposium, and film programs, in addition to its year-round programming of exhibitions, talks and workshops.

FotoFest

Best Photography Events: Rest of the World

PHOTOFAIRS | Shanghai, 25 – 28th April 2024

Shanghai

PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai is Asia Pacific’s leading fair dedicated to photo-based and digital artworks. It was established in 2014 in response to growing interest and demand for collecting photography in the region. Held annually, the Fair is a fine arts showcase embracing conceptual and experimental practices alongside the work of modern masters and contemporary talents.

PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai

Singapore

The Singapore International Photography Festival is a biennial gathering of minds from around the world with the common pursuit of advancing the art and appreciation of photography. It aims to be a much-needed arena for critical thought and academic discussion on photography in Southeast Asia.

Singapore International Photography Festival

PHOTO International Festival of Photography: Australia (Biennale), 1 – 24 March 2024

Melbourne, Australia

PHOTO International Festival of Photography is Australia’s largest and most prestigious photography event, presented by Photo Australia in collaboration with over 50 cultural, education, industry and government partners.

The next festival will take place in 2024 in Melbourne and cities across regional Victoria, inviting audiences to imagine the world as it could be, and to explore how current actions and activisms are shaping future realities.

PHOTO 2024

