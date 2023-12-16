Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Jo Griffiths using an iPhone 12.

Jo Griffiths, iPhone 12

I’m still sporting the iPhone 12, still love the quality it can deliver when taking photos. I live in a high rise which benefits from some of the best sunsets on the south coast. It was a particularly cold day and a beautiful pattern had formed in the condensation. As the sun was passing through the glass it formed a wonderful halo of water droplets, which had the added bonus of refracting the light in a rather magical way!

Instagram : @jogriffithsphotography

