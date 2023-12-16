Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Jo Griffiths using an iPhone 12.
Jo Griffiths, iPhone 12
I’m still sporting the iPhone 12, still love the quality it can deliver when taking photos. I live in a high rise which benefits from some of the best sunsets on the south coast. It was a particularly cold day and a beautiful pattern had formed in the condensation. As the sun was passing through the glass it formed a wonderful halo of water droplets, which had the added bonus of refracting the light in a rather magical way!
Instagram : @jogriffithsphotography
Submit your photos
Want the chance to feature here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your smartphone photographs on social media with the tag #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to ap.ed@kelsey.co.uk with “Smartphone Pic of the Week” in the subject line.
iPhone vs Android: Which is better for photography? We’ve rounded up the best camera phones for photography and the best camera phones you can get on a budget here.
Read our smartphone reviews here: Smartphone Reviews
