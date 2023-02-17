Welcome to our complete guide to the best camera for wedding photography. It may be one of the most stressful and demanding genres of photography, but wedding photography can also be one of the most rewarding and enjoyable (not to mention well-paying). You need a good deal of confidence to be a wedding photographer, as well as people skills and considerable amount of technical know-how – but you also need the right kit.

Many of the experts on the AP review team also work as wedding photographers, so the cameras in our guide come personally recommended by people working in the industry. Every product on this list has been thoroughly tested and reviewed by our team, and we’ll never recommend a camera that we don’t believe is worth its asking price.

We’ve included some top-flight professional cameras, but also some mid-range and budget options for those who don’t have four-figure budgets. So, whatever level you’re at, there should be a camera here for you.

How to choose a camera for wedding photography

When it comes to purchasing a camera for wedding photography there are multiple considerations to take into account. These include:

Camera type

Sensor type and size

Low-light capabilities

Burst mode feature

Additional features such as video

Weight

Build and weather protection

We’ve gone into these in a little more detail below…

Camera type – mirrorless or DSLR?

If you want to photograph weddings you’ll need a camera with an interchangeable lens system. On the market at the moment your main options to choose between are mirrorless or DSLR systems. Medium format is another type of camera however these are very expensive and tend to produce very large image files. Image sensor size is something to greatly consider – if you’re shooting a wedding it might be a disadvantage to have a very large image sensor – it costs money to store images and at a wedding you’re going to be heavily snapping away! However on the other side a higher-resolution image sensor means bigger final prints for your clients so you’ll have to weigh up your needs here.

The main advantages of choosing a mirrorless system over a DSLR is for weight and size. Mirrorless tend to be much lighter and more compact, plus you also have the option to shoot silently on the mirrorless models (some DSLRs do in Live View Mode), which in the middle of a quiet wedding ceremony will help you blend seamlessly into the background.

It’s also finally worth noting the difference in battery life. DSLRs use much less power compared with mirrorless so if you do go down the mirrorless route an additional battery grip could be worth investing in (or several spare batteries).

You can read our full guide to DSLR vs mirrorless cameras if you want to dive deeper into this topic.

Full frame vs APS-C

The next aspect you’ll want to consider is what type of image sensor you want your camera to have. The options are APS-C or Full Frame. There are distinct advantages to a Full Frame sensor such as they produce a shallower depth of field compared with APS-C at the same aperture setting. For those dreamy bokeh wedding images can be seen as preferable. The other advantage to shooting with a Full Frame sensor is that they tend to perform better in lowlight due to having larger photosites compared with APS-C. This means they can capture proportionally more light with less noise. That’s not to say APS-C cameras are undesirable to the wedding photographer as many models can be lighter, and cheaper, which for many will be a draw.

See our guide to APS-C vs full-frame for a more detailed rundown.

Low light capabilities

When it comes to shooting a wedding you’ll need to know your camera can perform well in low light. During the ceremony, and into the evening when the light begins to drop, there will be many times where external lighting is not possible and you’ll need to rely on those higher ISO settings to get you through. Cameras are performing better and better in this regard. Look for what ISO range your camera comes with, so you know how far you can push it.

Another feature that most modern mirrorless cameras support these days is IBIS – in-body image stabilization. Again for any wedding photographer this is going to appeal in those low-light situations so look out for this.

Burst mode shooting

At a wedding, there is always action to be captured! Whether this is the bride throwing the bouquet, the first dance, or the cutting and eating of the cake! For this reason, checking what burst mode feature your camera is capable of shooting at is a must. Preferably around 7fps or faster is desirable but not essential if you are a good photographer!

Video?

You may have no interest in video, but given that all modern cameras offer it, you would do well to at least be aware of the video capabilities of your camera. Being able to add a little video into your offering for a client can be a nice way to make yourself stand out from the crowd and given that many cameras offer seamless switching between photo and video modes, it can be quite simple to achieve. However, make sure you know how to edit video, as this can be quite time-consuming.

Have a look at our guide to video editing!

Weight

When shooting a wedding, you are going to be using your camera for a long time. You’re going to have it around your neck all day, and have to keep hands on it to make sure you’re always ready to get the shot. With that in mind, it pays to check the physical weight of a camera before hitting the “buy” button. It’s paramount to make sure you get something you’ll be able to carry for long periods without issue. Getting the right camera bag can go a long way to helping you stay comfortable all day.

Build quality and weather sealing

Finally take into account the camera’s build and weatherproof features. Shooting a wedding is a physical and potentially hazardous undertaking. You have to work quickly and run around to get into position making the chances of an occasional knock of your kit more likely. A sturdy body build will give you better peace of mind when out in the field. Also as the weather is never guaranteed you’ll be grateful if your camera comes with a weather-sealed body so it can handle unpredictable conditions.

Now you know what to look for, here in no particular order are our top 10 recommendations for the best cameras for wedding photography…

Best DSLR camera for weddings – Nikon D850 – £2,799 / $2796

At a glance:

45.7-megapixel full-frame BSI sensor

ISO 64 to 25600 (extended ISO 32 -102,400)

Weight approx. 1005g with battery and card

7fps (9fps with EN-EL18b battery and MB-D18 battery pack)

4K UHD Video

£2,799 / $2,796 body only

Although mirrorless has made a massive impact on the camera market, there is still plenty of space for DSLRs, and the Nikon D850 is one we’ll happily put to the top of the pile for the best camera for wedding photography. This mighty DSLR performs superbly not only in low light but also is quick to focus and includes silent shooting in Live View mode when you need the shutter to be quiet. The 45.7 megapixel sensor does not disappoint and produces exceptionally fine detail.

In our review of the Nikon D850 we found the camera to be one of the most comfortable DSLRs out there and ideal for any photographer using it for a sustained period of time. This makes it the ideal choice for any wedding photographer. Now retailing at £2,799 (down from £3,499 when it was originally launched) you get plenty of camera for your money.

Ideal for: DSLR shooters wanting high-resolution

Read our Nikon D850 review

Best camera for professional wedding photographers – Canon EOS R5

At a glance:

45-million-pixel Dual Pixel CMOS AF sensor

Up to 8-stop Image Stabilizer (when used with compatible lenses)

ISO 100-51,200 (expandable to ISO 50-102,400)

8K/30P, 4K/120p, Full HD 60p video

Twin card slot (CF express and SD)

Weight approx. 650g (738g with card and battery)

£4,299 / $3,899 body only

When Canon launched the full frame mirrorless Canon EOS R5 back in 2020 it was one of the most highly anticipated cameras of all time, and it did not disappoint. The specs of this camera are more than enough to entice any wedding photographer – from its 8K video feature, 8-stop Image Stabilization feature, 5,940 selectable autofocus positions, to its impressive ISO range.

You’ll also be pleased to hear we found the 45MP image sensor to produce outstanding results. In our review of the Canon EOS R5 we found detail recovered in the raw files, especially at high ISO settings, to be astonishing, making this camera ideal for the wedding genre. We also can’t go on without mentioning its burst mode feature! When firing at 20fps in full resolution (up to 180 raw images) you’re really not going to miss a thing.

At £4,300 this camera is one of the more expensive on our list and definitely not budget. Think of it as a worthy and reliable investment that will deliver outstanding results if you can scrape together enough to purchase it! Make sure you have a look through the RF-mount lenses to see which is best for you.

Ideal for: Professionals with a big budget

Read our Canon EOS R5 review

Best for those on a budget – Nikon Z5

At a glance:

24.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO100 to 51200

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

0.5in, 3,680k-dot OLED EVF

4.5fps burst shooting

Dual SD card slots

Weight approx. 675g with battery and card

£1,259 / $1,296 body only

The Nikon Z5 is a fantastic camera filled with many features that any wedding photographer would find enticing, and it’s a great choice for those looking for the best camera for wedding photography with a full-frame sensor, particularly if you’re on a budget. The Nikon Z5 is aimed at those who are just breaking into the professional market on a budget or for enthusiasts, however don’t let this put you off if you’ve been pro for a while as this camera has plenty to offer.

In our review of the Nikon Z5 we found it to have excellent build quality for a camera of this price and its double memory card slots is also a big bonus. The full frame 24.3MP sensor produces excellent results, however some may feel limited with the maximum 6016 x 4016 pixels (20”x13”) image output. But at just over £1000 you can’t have everything. We should probably also mention the 4.5fps is a little slow for today’s standard and a 1.7x crop is applied when shooting 4K video. However, if you can overlook these aspects you have yourself a winner!

Ideal for: beginners and those on a tight budget looking for full-frame

Read our Nikon Z5 review

Best compact camera system – Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III

At a glance:

20.4MP Four Thirds sensor

18fps shooting with C-AF

121-point phase detection AF

5-axis in-body stabilisation

Extensive weather sealing

Weight 580g

£1,349 / $1,499 body only

The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III is the upgrade from the Mark II, and when we reviewed it back in March 2020, we gave it a well deserved 5 stars. This camera works out as great value for money and comes with plenty of features that many wedding photographers will find useful. These include its 18fps shooting burst mode, 121-point phase detection Autofocus system (which is super speedy and efficient) and its extensively weather-sealed body.

The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III weighs a mere 580g. For those who classify weight and size as a key consideration, this camera should be right up your street, especially when you factor in the range of compact Micro Four Thirds lenses available. If your budget can stretch further, then the Olympus OM-1 is an update to the E-M1 Mark III, and worth checking out if even more speed is needed.

Ideal for: capturing the action, and travelling light

Read our Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III review

Best APS-C Mirrorless – Fujifilm X-H2S

At a glance:

26.2MP APS-C stacked BSI CMOS sensor

ISO 160-12800 (ISO 80-51200 extended)

40fps continuous shooting (electronic shutter)

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle touchscreen

Weight approx. 660g with battery and card

£2,499 / $2,499 body only

With the Fujifilm X-H2S, Fujifilm proved that there is a space for APS-C in the professional realm – and created probably the best Fujifilm camera for wedding photography in the process. Capable of burst-shooting at up to 40fps, and equipped with AI-based subject recognition autofocus, the X-H2S is a camera designed to make sure you never miss the moment.

While it’s heavy compared to the rest of the Fuji stable, the X-H2S is lighter than most of the bigger full-frame systems we’ve listed here, meaning it’s a good choice if you don’t fancy spending the entire wedding day extremely weighed down. It pairs well with Fujifilm’s excellent telephoto lenses like the XF 100-400mm. As we said in our full review of the camera, the X-H2S is one of the most capable APS-C camera ever made. Of course at £2,499 / $2,499, it’s also among the most expensive.

If the X-H2S is too expensive, consider an earlier Fujifilm model like the X-T4. While it doesn’t have the stacked sensor design that allows the X-H2S to achieve such dizzying speeds, the X-T4 is still a highly capable camera.

Ideal for: pros conscious of size and weight

Read our Fujifilm X-H2S review

Best high-resolution camera for weddings – Sony Alpha A7R IV / A7R IVA

At a glance:

61MP full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO 100-32,000 (expandable to ISO 50-102,400)

10fps continuous shooting

5-axis in-body stabilisation

5.76-million-dot EVF

4K/30fps video

Weight approx. 665g

£3,199 / $3,498 body only

If having a high-resolution full frame image sensor is at the top of your priority list then the Sony A7R IV should be on your radar. Its 61MP sensor gives 9504 x 6336-pixel images, which equates to a 31.6 × 21.1inch print at a 300ppi output resolution – that’s massive!

Back in 2019 we gave the Sony A7R IV a whopping 5 out of 5 stars in our review and for good reason. We found it exceeded expectations when it came to image quality and was jam packed full of features.

Compared with other Sony predecessors this camera comes with a bigger grip and sturdier, redesigned memory card door, which is a bonus. For those interested in video the touch tracking AF during video will also appeal. This enables users to simply tap where they want the frame to be sharp as the video feature is rolling.

This camera will not disappoint, although at £3,500 it doesn’t come cheap. If large images (and the associated large files sizes, and storage requirements) are likely to be an issue for your computer, then you may want to consider something with a lower-resolution sensor.

Also, bear in mind that the Sony A7R IV was recently re-released, at the same price, as the A7R IVA. It’s essentially the same camera, just with a higher-resolution screen and a faster USB connection.

Ideal for: those wanting to print large images, or crop into images

Read our Sony Alpha A7R IV review

Best budget DSLR for wedding photography – Canon EOS 90D

At a glance:

32.5-million-pixel APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO 100-25,600 (expandable to ISO 51,200)

10fps continuous shooting

Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Eye Detection AF

Microphone and headphone input

1300-shot battery life

Weight approx. 701g (including battery and memory card)

£1,149 / $1,199 body only

As stated before DSLRs are not obsolete yet, and if you prefer the old school way of how a DSLR handles, then the Canon EOS 90D is well worth considering, particularly if you’re on a budget. Thanks to the Canon EF-mount there are a range of budget lenses available as well, and this makes it possibly one of the best budget options when looking for the best camera for wedding photography.

This camera comes with a 32.5MP APS-C sensor that produces excellent results, plus the 10fps burst mode is going to be appealing for any wedding photographer. In our review of the Canon EOS 90D we found it to be a versatile and reliable DSLR, capable of producing excellent images in a multitude of different shooting situations. The 1300 shot battery life will also be appealing when shooting a wedding.

The Canon EOS 90D is by no means perfect and unfortunately only comes with a single memory card slot. At £1,149 / $1,199 (body only) you unfortunately aren’t going to get everything! If dual memory card slots are an important aspect to you and you want to stick with a Canon DSLR, check out the Canon EOS 7D Mark II instead.

Using the Canon EF mount, there are a wide range of EF-Mount lenses to choose from, so there should be something to suit every budget!

Ideal for: old school DSLR shooters on a tight budget

Read our Canon EOS 90D review

Best camera for wedding photography under £1000/$1000 – Fujifilm X-S10

At a glance:

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS sensor

ISO 160-12,800; 80-51,200 (extended)

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder

Fully articulated touchscreen

Weight approx. 465g

£949 / $999 body only

If looks and weight are important in your criteria when buying a camera the Fujifilm X-S10 might be well worth considering. The retro designed and stylish looking camera is a bargain at £949 / $999 (body only) and comes with a 26.1MP image sensor, 5-axis in body image stabilisation and weighs a mere 465g!

In our review of the Fujifilm X-S10 we found the fully articulated touch screen to be a useful feature, and the AF system works well whatever the subject is, with reliable tracking, and accurate focus.

On the down side the battery life is a little disappointing at 325 shots, and you really don’t want to push the ISO past ISO 12,800, however at this price point there are always going to be sacrifices.

Have a look at the best X-Mount lenses to see what your total cost is likely to be.

Ideal for: fashion conscious shooters

Read our Fujifilm X-S10 review

Best hybrid for video, action and more – Sony Alpha A1

At a glance:

50.1 megapixel Exmor RS image sensor

30fps continuous shooting

8K video

ISO 100 – 32000 (extendable 50 – 102400)

759 point full-area phase detection AF

Image Sensor-Shift mechanism with 5-axis compensation

Weight Approx. 737 g with battery and memory card

£6,499 / $6,498 body only

Yes, we know it costs a lot of money but with a 30fps shooting burst mode feature, 50.1MP image sensor and 9.44m-dot electronic viewfinder (EVF), the Sony A1 had to make it onto our list! In our review of the Sony A1 we stated that ‘the fact that the Alpha 1 can shoot at 50MP and 30fps while adjusting focus and exposure between frames is unprecedented’ and we stand by this. Oh, and it records 8K video, too!

The Sony A1 also performs incredibly well in low-light and can stretch all the way to ISO 32,000 on standard settings, or up to ISO 102,400 if needed. In our thorough testing images only started to degrade more significantly at ISO 12,800, but even at ISO 25,600 images still could be useful with some editing and tweaking.

Like the Sony A7R IV listed above, some may feel the image sensor resolution is a little high and be worried about storage space which is understandable when shooting a wedding. However the Sony A1 is a magnificent camera and one that will deal with whatever scenarios are thrown at it, making it worth the money if you can afford it.

Ideal for: action, video and whatever else you can throw at it

Read our Sony Alpha A1 review

Best all-round camera for wedding photography – Nikon Z6 II

At a glance

24.5MP BSI-CMOS full frame sensor

ISO 50 – 51,200

14fps continuous shooting

3.2in tilting touchscreen

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

4K 60p (via future firmware update)

Weight approx. 705g with battery and card

£2,099 / $1,996 body only

And finally last but no means least the Nikon Z6 II makes it onto our top ten list. This camera often gets overlooked by the cheaper full frame Z5 or the higher spec Nikon Z7 II however the Nikon Z6 II is a great all round camera and one any wedding photographer would enjoy shooting with.

Like most mirrorless systems it supports a 5-axis in-body image stabilisation but more impressively it comes with a 14fps shooting mode, full frame 24.5MP image sensor, 4K video and a large ISO range. These are all big bonuses for any wedding photographer.

In our review of the Nikon Z6 II we found it comfortable to hold and very well built, meaning you’ll have great peace of mind in whatever weather conditions you are shooting in.

Ideal for: best all rounder

Read our Nikon Z6 II review

