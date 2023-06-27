Cosina has released the Voigtlander 27mm f2 Ultron, a new interchangeable standard lens for Fujifilm X-mount with a large aperture, manual focus that covers an APS-C size image circle and has an angle of view similar to 40mm in full-frame equivalent. It is now available to buy in silver and black for $537 / £449.

The Voigtlander 27mm f2 Ultron, designed exclusively for Fujifilm X-mount cameras, has a slightly wider angle of view than that of a standard lens and its F2 aperture is said to be enough for practical use while also keeping the lens portable. Its close minimum focusing distance is 0.25m and the lens focus ring comes with a lever which can be rotated by users who do quick zone-focusing to determine the approximate focus point without having to look at the distance scale.

The lens is compatible with cameras including the Fujifilm X-H2S, Fujifilm X-Pro3, Fujifilm X-T5, Fujifilm X-S10, Fujifilm X-T4 and Fujifilm X-T30 II.

Voigtlander 27mm f2 Ultron Fuji X Mount Lens key features:

Lens type: Wide angle

Wide angle Focal length: 27mm (40mm)

27mm (40mm) Aperture range: f2 – f22

f2 – f22 Elements: 6

6 Groups: 4

4 Angle of view: 53.7°

53.7° Focusing range: 0.25m – ∞

0.25m – ∞ Dimensions: 59.3 x 23.5mm

59.3 x 23.5mm Weight: 120g

