The Canon EOS R50 is one of the cheapest mirrorless cameras from Canon, and is a step-up from the entry-level R100. It offers great image quality from the 24MP APS-C Sensor, with up to 15fps continuous shooting, and 4K video recording at 30p. The 3inch vari-angle touch screen makes it suitable for a variety of situations including vlogging and video recording. It’s on offer for £699 as the Content Creator Kit as part of Amazon Prime Day in the UK, making it a great deal, available to those with Amazon Prime. It’s not on offer in the US, but that doesn’t stop it from being a a best seller on Amazon, so check out the deals below to see what’s available near you.

At a glance

24.2MP APS-C sensor

Up to 15fps shooting

4K 30p video recording

2.36m-dot, 0.59x electronic viewfinder

3in vari-angle touchscreen

In our review we said “Canon has a long history of making entry-level cameras that are pleasant to use and perform well, and the EOS R50 stays true to the tradition. It’s small and light yet comfortable in your hand, and while somewhat shy on physical controls, the excellent touchscreen interface largely compensates for this. It also delivers consistently attractive JPEG files direct from the camera. The fact that it works well with adapted EF-mount lenses is also a significant attraction for existing Canon DSLR users.”

You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of these deals. This is a yearly subscription that can be paid monthly or yearly, and also gives free postage as well as access to Amazon Prime Video and other features, like Amazon Prime TV. If you’re not already a member, then a free 30-day trial is available that can be cancelled at any time.

