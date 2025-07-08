As a keen motorcyclist I love recording my ride-outs (all perfectly legal, honestly, officer) with an action camera. I didn’t want to spend a lot of money on one though, so I eschewed GoPros in favour of the DJI Osmo Action 4 – and it’s now even cheaper for Amazon Prime Day.

Adept at both stills and video capture, the DJI Osmo Action 4 is a tough action camera with a decent battery life, a wide selection of resolutions and frame rates and a good range of accessories.

In our original review, we pointed out the advantage of the camera’s 1/1.3-inch sensor, which is the same size as that in the DJI Air 3 drone. The larger sensor means the pixel size levels up to 2.4μm-equivalent, which should result in better image quality – particularly in low light conditions.

Amazon US customers can now get the DJI Osmo Action 4 ‘Essential’ combo for the very competitive price of $199. That’s less than some folk spend on a weekly food shop! As it’s the Essential combo you don’t get all the extra accessories but at this price, who cares so much.

For Amazon customers in the UK, the price has fallen to £165. a whopping saving of over 40%.

DJI Osmo Action 4 key features

1/1.3 inch CMOS sensor (10MP stills)

Full HD to 4K resolution at 120fps

Waterproof to 18 metres

Built-in image stabilisation

155 degree field of view

