It’s Independence Day for the United States, which means deals and promotions on photography equipment, including camera bodies, lenses and kits from manufacturers like Samsung and retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H and more.
While some are only valid until midnight, others might extend to the following days and with Amazon Prime Day coming in the second week of July, it’s possible that the two sales will blend into one.
We have a look at some highlights among the Independence Day photography deals below:
Independence Day photography deals highlights:
Camera bodies and lenses
- Nikon Z6 II camera body with accessories kit – WAS $1,996 NOW $1,696 (save $300)
- Canon EOS R5 camera body with control ring mount adapter- WAS $4,098 NOW $3,598 (save $500)
- Canon EOS R 6 camera body – WAS $2,299 NOW $1,999 (save $300)
- Panasonic Lumix DMC-G7 with 14-42mm lens – WAS $697 NOW $547 (save $150)
- Panasonic Lumix GX85 with 12-32mm and 45-150mm lenses – WAS $802 NOW $597
- GoPro HERO11 Black – WAS $499 NOW $399 (save $100)
- Polaroid Now 2nd Generation I-Type Instant Camera with film – WAS $149 NOW $128 (save 14%)
Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy S23 phones – up to $750 off with a trade at Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy S22 phones – up to $740 off with a trade at Samsung
Lenses
- Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 lens with adapter – WAS $1,373 NOW $1,199 (save $174)
- Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM lens – WAS $2,399 NOW $2,199 (save $200)
- Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM lens – WAS $199 NOW $169 (save $30)
Memory cards
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO UHS-I SDXC Memory Card – WAS $62 NOW $38 (save $23)
- SanDisk Extreme PRO 128GB SDXC Memory Card – WAS $44 NOW $23 (save 48% off)
- Lexar 256GB Professional 1667x UHS-II SDXC Memory Card – WAS $89 NOW $72 (save $17)
Tripods and phone mounts
- JOBY Gorillapod Magnetic Tripod – WAS $50 NOW $19 (save $31)
- Benro MeFOTO RoadTrip Pro Aluminum Series 1 Travel Tripod with Ball Head and Monopod – WAS $249 NOW $149 (save $100)
