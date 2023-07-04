It’s Independence Day for the United States, which means deals and promotions on photography equipment, including camera bodies, lenses and kits from manufacturers like Samsung and retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H and more.

While some are only valid until midnight, others might extend to the following days and with Amazon Prime Day coming in the second week of July, it’s possible that the two sales will blend into one.

We have a look at some highlights among the Independence Day photography deals below:

Independence Day photography deals highlights:

Camera bodies and lenses

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S23 phones – up to $750 off with a trade at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 phones – up to $740 off with a trade at Samsung

Lenses

Memory cards

Tripods and phone mounts

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.