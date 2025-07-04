Nikon has presented Grays of Westminster, a long-established Nikon dealership that won this year’s Amateur Photographer Good Service Award, with a silver bowl to mark the retailer’s 40th anniversary.

The presentation took place on June 11th, with the beautiful bowl given to Grays of Westminster founder Gray Levett by Muneaki Tokunari, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Nikon Corporation, and Charlotte Kemsley, Regional Director Nikon Northern Europe.

‘To receive this magnificent award on our 40th anniversary is a singular and unexpected honour,’ said Gray. ‘Our relationship with Nikon is very special. Since the first day I picked up a Nikon F camera, so many years ago, I knew it was the brand for me.’

A bulging awards cabinet

In fact, the award is the ninth that Grays of Westminster has received from Nikon over the years. A particular highlight was the presentation of a glass trophy when it became the only camera shop in the world to be granted a Coat of Arms by Her Majesty’s College of Arms.

Gray with his AP Chris Cheesman Memorial Award

Gray Levett was also given Amateur Photographer’s Chris Cheesman Award this year. Named after our late news editor, it celebrates an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the UK photo industry.

Congratulations to Grays of Westminster