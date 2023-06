As part of Zeiss’s spring promotion, you can get up to £400 cashback on select Zeiss lenses for DSLRs and mirrorless camears from the Batis, Otus, Milvius and Loxia series.

The cashback is applicable on lenses purchased in between 1 May 2023 and 31 July 2023. Cashback claims must be submitted by 19 August 2023. We have a look at some highlights among the select lenses below:

Zeiss lenses spring promotion highlights:

Zeiss Batis 135mm f/2.8

