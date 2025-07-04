The Sony Alpha A7 III dates from 2018 but still has lots to offer serious photographers and you can now get some good deals on the camera, complete with the versatile 28-70mm lens.

It was third generation in Sony’s entry-level full-frame mirrorless A7 series, with the Alpha A7 III offering a new sensor, improved speed, upgraded autofocus and impressive battery life. It also held its own against its successor. See our Sony A7 IV vs A7 III comparison here.

While 2018 might seem like a long time ago in technology terms, there is still much to like about the Sony Alpha A7 III, including 10 frames per second shooting, effective image stabilisation and the ability to record 4k video – so it’s a good choice for content creators.

Via this Amazon deal, you can now pick up the Sony Alpha A7 III with the 28-70mm lens for a competitive $1811.

Sony Alpha A7 III key details

24.2MP BSI-CMOS full-frame sensor

ISO 100-204800 (extended)

10fps shooting

4K video recording

5-axis in body stabilisation

Sony’s A7 III may be a veteran but it’s still takes great images and is a delight to use

