South African documentary photographer Jodi Windvogel has been announced as the 2025 winner of the Marilyn Stafford FotoReportage Award for their photo essay: LIFE UNDER OCCUPATION: INSIDE CISSIE GOOL HOUSE & CAPE TOWN’S HOUSING CRISIS, which documents life inside Cissie Gool House. Further shortlisted images have also been shared for the first time.

The Marilyn Stafford FotoReportage Award of £3,000, facilitated by FotoDocument and supported by Nikon, is granted annually to a professional woman photographer towards the completion of a compelling and cohesive documentary photo essay, which addresses an important social, environmental, economic or cultural issue, whether local or global that has a focus on positive solutions.

In line with the wishes of Marilyn Stafford (1925-2023), the works considered for the prize must showcase positive solutions to any issues they raise in order to contribute to constructive photojournalism. The Award is reserved solely for documentary photographers working on projects which are intended to make the world a better place and which may be unreported or under-reported. This year’s submissions came from a wide range of countries including: South Africa, Netherlands, Brazil, Venuezela, Ethiopia, USA, and Ukraine.

Jadewin Khan (16), left, and Clinton Puti (18), right, pose for a portrait in the hallway of the occupation building. Image: Jodi Windvogel

Windvogel’s work is rooted in long-form storytelling, often focusing on deeply personal narratives. Their photography explores themes of land, memory, gender, and displacement – always with the intention of challenging stereotypes and reframing how marginalised communities are seen and understood. They are a member of the African Photojournalism Database (APJD) and African Women Photograph, and in 2023, received the global Fujifilm GFX Grant for their powerful project on femicide in South Africa.

This photo essay documents daily life inside Cissie Gool House, a former public hospital in Cape Town that has been occupied since 2017 by over 1,500 people resisting displacement. Transformed into a self-organised community, the occupation responds directly to Cape Town’s deepening housing crisis. Life Under Occupation focuses on the strength, dignity, and mutual care that residents build in a space marked by legal uncertainty. Rather than framing the occupation as a protest alone, the work highlights it as a solution – an act of urban resistance and survival led by working-class families. By partnering with housing justice organisations, the images will support local advocacy and public education, contributing to wider efforts to rethink housing policy and urban belonging. The project is both personal and political – an act of visual solidarity aimed at shifting narratives and creating space for more inclusive, people-led futures.

Children play in the hallway of Cissie Gool House. Image: Jodi Windvogel

On receiving news of winning the award, Jodi Winwogel says “I feel absolutely honoured to be receiving the Marilyn Stafford FotoReportage Award 2025. Thank you so much to the entire jury for believing in my project. This recognition means the world to me. With this award, I’ll be able to continue and complete my work at Cissie Gool House – while also letting the community know that their courage, resistance, and stories are being acknowledged on a global stage. I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to deepening and expanding the project with this support.”

Nina Emett, FotoDocument founder, Curator, Photographer, MSFA juror, says: “It was very difficult for the jurors to select the Marilyn Stafford FotoReportage Award 2025 Winner & Honourable Mentions – the shortlist was incredibly strong and we honestly wanted to award everyone on it! Jodi Windvogel’s work stood out because the images are raw, emotional, and powerful – together they tell a creative and compelling story of vulnerable, dignified people taking power into their own hands. We would like to heartily thank Nikon once again for their continued support – we look forward to celebrating ten years in 2026!”

A young boy gently holds his neighbour’s baby in the hallway of Cissie Gool House. In this self-organised community, care is shared—residents often step in to help one another, especially when it comes to raising and supporting the children living in the occupation. Image: Jodi Windvogel

