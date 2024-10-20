Jessica Miller joins Tracy Calder for a weekend macro photography course at West Dean College in Sussex. She shares her experience…

West Dean, home to West Dean House and the Edward James Foundation, a charitable educational trust in Sussex. Edward James was a patron to the Surrealists who supported and worked with the likes of Salvador Dalí, René Magritte, and Leonora Carrington. In 1971, James opened West Dean College as a centre for education in conservation and visual arts to fulfil his desire to nurture music, traditional crafts and the fine arts.

West Dean College has continued to be a hub for creativity in honour of James’s legacy and ethos for lifelong learning. A range of creative short courses in a broad range of subjects are offered all year round. From photography, painting and drawing to ceramics, jewellery and textiles, there is something for everyone to try their hands at. There are even courses for ancient crafts, and heritage crafts at risk of going extinct! The short courses vary in length from one day to a week, and all abilities from beginners through to advanced. More traditional education is also offered alongside the short course programme through the Degree and Diploma courses in arts, craft, conservation and design.

Image: Jessica Miller

A chance to learn…

I had the opportunity to pick a photography course to participate in, and from the range on offer, from photo editing through to alternative processes, I decided to choose the three-day Macro and Close-up photography course with Close-Up Photographer of the Year co-founder, AP contributor and photographer, Tracy Calder. I’d never done macro photography before, so this was going to be a new experience and challenge for me.

It’s always a pleasure to return to West Dean. A beautiful estate buried in the South Downs that has creativity seeping through each one of its pores, from the gardens and the architecture through to the inside of the house itself, which oozes with mystery. Now, I may be biased, as (disclaimer) I used to work at West Dean College. Unlike the Gardens, West Dean House isn’t open for the public to go in and look around. Unless you attend a West Dean event, course, or work there the special wonders of the house mostly go unseen or experienced – but you are aware they are there.

…and be inspired at West Dean College.

But I can tell you there is a piece of inspiration around every nook and cranny of the estate. Some are obvious, like the iconic footprint carpet on a spiral staircase near the main entrance. A 1930s design commissioned by Edward James to immortalise the wet footprints of wife and Viennese dancer Tilly Losch.

Footprint carpet on the spiral staircase at West Dean House. Image: Jessica Miller

But there are some inspirations you need to look a bit closer for. Which is exactly what Tracy was encouraging us to do over the duration of our course, and then take into our everyday photographic practice.

The short courses are designed so that you can use your own equipment, a full equipment list is provided in advance so you can prepare and in some cases the tutor will provide materials. For this I also chose to take my Fujifilm X-T4 and borrow the Fujifilm XF 80mm F2.8 R LM OIS WR Macro lens to make the most of my experience.

The courses start on an evening, consisting of meeting your tutor, peers for the duration, dinner and a first lesson. Which is where Tracy introduced us to the world of close-up photography and what makes a great macro photo. The course was made up of eight photographers and we were given a mix of presentations, hands on activities and 1:1 tuition. There was something for everyone to learn from. Alongside classroom sessions where Tracy shared her tips and tricks, we were set a series of tasks, under the headers of Composition, Texture, Colour and Boredom/Beginners Mind.

Composition

Starting with the basics of macro photography – composition. We looked at methods of creating a successful composition and building interest. For example, the psychology of lines, rule of thirds, patterns, scale and viewpoints. Our task was to select one of these methods and apply it on location. I chose the lines element and the glasshouses of West Dean Gardens as my location of choice. I ended up using the full couple of hours we had on the task in one spot of the glasshouse. Obsessed with a couple of individual curved lines and a tiny leaf that was in the shape of a triangle (featured above), didn’t move until I captured the idea I was going for. I came away with a couple of images that I was definitely happy with.

Curves. Image: Jessica Miller

Texture

This assignment was about looking at the surface or element of an object and capturing texture and its feel in an interesting way. I chose to start with the flint of West Dean House, tree trunk bark and the wooden huts around the Gardens. I found the more I looked, the more abstract and intimate landscapes I could see within them. Within the wooden huts, I found a section of brown and orange which reminded me of lava.

Lava. Image: Jessica Miller

Colour

Colour was a task which in on paper was the easiest, especially in our location with so many options in the Gardens. The intention was to make colour the subject – whether it fills the frame, shows how one colour contrasts with another or exploring the various tones in on colour.I made the choice to head straight back to the walled garden with blooming dahlias, rudbeckia and more. This is where I was challenged to making a photograph that wasn’t simply showing pretty flowers, it took some time to find interesting ways to capture them and colour. I ended up shooting through petals and selecting sections of a flower head to create interesting and minimal compositions.

Yellow. Image: Jessica Miller

Boredom/Beginners Mind

A bonus task for those of us that felt brave. We were to once again explore the house and Gardens, but this time find something mundane or what you might consider boring, sit with it for a while and consider the object as if you were a child. Then, move past the boredom of looking at it and create a photograph that shows a new perspective. Quite possibly a dull task to most, but one that I could recommend any photographer pursue to really push their boundaries.

A full rounded experience at West Dean

Tracy was on hand all weekend and during our tasks, with regular 1:1 guidance and feedback. In between our practical time for taking photos, we had time for editing, tea breaks and of course lunch – a chance to unwind, explore the Gardens and socialise before getting back to learning.

During our ‘classroom’ based time we also looked at what to look for in photographs and how to judge an image, with the opportunity to review a selection of images ourselves. Elements of composition, lighting, style, points of interest, colour balance and storytelling were examples of some of the things to look for and assess for success. A task that has come particularly handy for judging APOY and knowing what to look for in other people’s photos, as well as improving my own.

My Fujifilm X-T4 and the Fujifilm XF 80mm F2.8 R LM OIS WR Macro lens set up in West Dean Gardens

I thoroughly enjoyed Tracy’s course, and it was good to have an experience of macro and close-up photography without it being solely about insects and nature that are popular subjects in the genre. Tracy’s teaching and tasks were open enough for all photographers to be able to participate, and then also be able to apply in any scenario or location, and even within other genres beyond the course.

When you visit West Dean, you’re not just coming for the course and the expert tutors, there’s the Gardens to explore, the House, its heritage and Surrealism to experience. What’s more, there’s no pressure or assessments involved with the short courses, just creativity. Participating in lifelong learning fulfils our natural curiosity, reaffirms interests and motivation, and offers the chance to meet new people. I’d recommend to anyone.

Join a creative course at West Dean College

West Dean College regularly updates its programme of courses throughout the year with both repeats and brand-new courses at their Sussex campus in West Dean, as well as their new London campus in Bloomsbury. So, it’s worth checking out what they are offering in the next few months, but also following their communication streams for updates on the latest course news. Instagram: @westdeancollege

See upcoming photography courses and more from West Dean here.

