We’ve said this a lot, but it bears repeating – photography does not need to be expensive. Even if you’re shopping for interchangeable-lens system cameras, you can absolutely pick up a great camera and lens set for a minimal outlay. Whether you’re shopping for your first camera system, or for a capable second camera to use alongside your main kit, you can get used camera and lens combos from as little as £150 and pick up everything you need to get out and start taking pictures.

The trick, of course, is buying second-hand. This isn’t just a way to save money on the RRP of a camera but is also a good way to shop smart. Digital cameras have been in their stride for a good couple of decades now, and that means we’ve had a fair few generations of flagship professional and enthusiast cameras. As new models come along, old ones get discounted, and that’s where the savings are to be had.

A budget of £500, for example, could easily net you a decent entry-level camera and lens that’s new off the shelf in 2023. However, for that same money, you can get a camera that pros and high-end enthusiasts would have been using back in, say, 2013. Go back and look at some competition-winning or professionally published images from 2013.

Are they awful, primitive? Do they offend your eyes? Of course not! They look great – because while the kit back then may not have had AI-powered autofocus or 120fps burst shooting, it was still capable of getting the job done, and the image in the bag. And it still is today.

Right now, cameras that once would have cost thousands of pounds can be picked up second-hand for just a tenth of that. It’s simply about knowing what to look for, knowing where to look, and knowing when to pounce.

We’ve put together this guide to do the first two steps for you – we’ve scoured all the biggest reputable photo retailers in the UK to find what we think are the best camera and lens combinations that have stood the test of time and still represent great value today. We’ve got options for buyers with a budget of £200, those with £350 to spend, and those with £500 – that’s the total budget for both camera and lens.

A word of warning. We’ve made every effort to ensure all the information in this guide is correct at time of writing, but prices can change quickly on the second-hand market (in both directions). A deal you like the look of today may be gone by tomorrow, so make a decision and don’t hang around!

Where to buy used cameras and lenses?

When scouring the used camera market, we’ve stuck to reputable, well-established photo and video retailers. While you can take your chances on eBay or buying through a private seller, where prices are cheaper, most retailers offer a limited warranty on used gear – usually three to six months. This is a great way to get peace of mind, in case any faults develop. You can also be assured that gear will have been checked over by professionals before being listed.

These are the retailers we’ve used to compile our second-hand guides:

These are the retailers you can get second-hand equipment from in the US:

Camera and lens combos under £200/ $300

Canon EOS 1100D/ EOS Rebel T3 with Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM

Price: £153-199 and from $259

At a glance:

12.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor

6fps continuous shooting

ISO 100-6400

720p HD video

This beginner’s DSLR was already affordable on release, but these days can be picked up for less than £100! While it’s a pretty basic model, this is incredible value for money, and still nets you a decent 12MP APS-C camera. The specs may look rudimentary today, but for beginner photographers and those who just want a camera for casual snaps, they’ll work perfectly fine. Plus, the combination of an APS-C sensor and the Canon EF-S lens mount still means the quality is going to be a significant step up from a smartphone.

One thing to be aware of is that the Canon EOS 1100D only shoots HD 720p video, rather than Full HD. For casual home shooting this will be fine, but if you have any video aspirations beyond this then you’d be better off with one of the many Full HD cameras on this list.

The Canon EOS 1100D is widely available at Park Cameras and MPB, with prices ranging from about £80 to just under £120. For a budget lens, you can’t go wrong with what is arguably the king of all budget lenses – the good old Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM. It ain’t flashy, but it gets the job done.

Second-hand, it’s going for £70 to £80 at MPB and Wex Photo Video – though it’s only £109 RRP so if you picked up a particularly cheap EOS 1100D, you may have enough left in your budget to get it new.

Meanwhile on the other side of the pond, the EOS Rebel T3 is currently going from as low as $160 on eBay and the lens can be found on B&H for a discounted price of $99.

Read our Canon EOS 1100D review and Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM review.

Nikon D300 with AF-P DX Nikkor 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR

Price: £180-300 and $92-234

At a glance:

12.3MP APS-C CMOS sensor

6fps continuous shooting (8fps with battery pack)

ISO 200-3200 (exp. 100-6400)

No video

Look, it’s not flashy (believe us, it really isn’t). But a Nikon F-mount DSLR and lens combination for less than £200 is hard to argue with, and the Nikon D300 makes for a solid platform to learn the ropes on. It was one of the first Nikon DSLRs to use a CMOS sensor rather than CCD (we’re all the way back in the wild days of 2008), which translated to a significant bump in image quality compared to previous cameras.

Elsewhere, across the board you get a decent set of specs. The D300 can generally be relied on to nail a balanced, correct exposure in most situations, thanks to Nikon’s RGB metering sensor that was highly reliable even in 2008. The D300 doesn’t record video, though this feature was added to the otherwise minor upgrade that came along a year later – the D300S. This camera is available second-hand too, though you will almost certainly bust your £200 budget if you buy it with a lens.

You can get hold of a Nikon D300 for between £100 and £150. Nikon’s basic kit lens, the AF-P DX Nikkor 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR, can be picked up for around £74 – MPB has loads of them – and this will give you everything you need to start a Nikon F system journey, with all the cameras and lenses you could need for a lifetime of shooting.

From the US version of MPB, you can get both the Nikon D300 and the AF-P DX Nikkor 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR for just under $100. You can get a hold of the camera for as little as $44 and the accompanying lens from just $48.

Panasonic Lumix G6 with Lumix G Vario 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 ASPH Mega OIS

Price: £188-215 and $269-327

16.05MP Live MOS sensor

7fps (40fps at 4MP)

ISO 160-12,800 (exp. 25,600)

1080p Full HD video

It’s sometimes easy to forget that Panasonic was the first adopter of the mirrorless format with its Lumix G1, and as such it has had a long head start in developing its cameras. The Lumix G6 dates back to 2013 but has plenty of features that could be considered quite modern. Its ultra-fast touchscreen and large viewfinder make it responsive in operation, while Wi-Fi connectivity opens up possibilities for remote shooting.

Furthermore, while the Lumix G6’s default burst speed is a respectable 7fps with AF, you can drop the resolution to a still usable 4MP and get a burst rate of 40fps, which will capture just about anything that moves. Image quality from the 16.05MP Live MOS sensor is generally very good, and the Lumix G6 is pleasingly lightweight in the hand, weighing less than 400g.

Many early mirrorless cameras were boxy affairs, but the G6 has a pronounced handgrip. The Lumix G6 is currently available at Ffordes and Harrison Cameras, priced between £119 and £135. The Micro Four Thirds lens catalogue gives you a lot of choice when it comes to pairing glass with your Lumix G6, but to keep within a £200 budget, we’d say pick up the Lumix G Vario 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 ASPH Mega OIS. This standard zoom is widely available from Park Cameras and MPB, priced between £69 and £80.

The G6 is currently available in the US version of MPB for $204 and from eBay starting at $219. You can get the lens from eBay from $65.

Read our Panasonic Lumix G6 review.

Sony Alpha 5000 with Sony E PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS

Price: £194-214 and $270-290

At a glance:

20.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor

3.5fps continuous shooting

ISO 100-16,000

1080p Full HD video

The A5000’s big claim to fame upon its release in 2014 was that it was the smallest interchangeable-lens camera on the market. While that may no longer be the case today, it remains impressively diminutive. As it’s an entry-level model, controls are stripped back to the bare minimum, which makes it very easy to use, especially in fully automatic mode. That said, more-advanced users may find the constant need to enter the in-camera menu a bit of a chore.

While the 460k-dot rear LCD display is a little underwhelming by modern mirrorless standards, the A5000 nonetheless feels very solid in the hand and is capable of delivering good results in a wide variety of situations.

Be aware though that there’s no viewfinder, so if you don’t like the idea of composing a scene on the LCD screen, you’ll be better off with one of the other cameras we’ve selected. Another thing worth mentioning here is there’s no hotshoe, which means no extra accessories like flashguns can be attached – there is at least built-in flash, for emergencies.

Body prices for the Sony A5000 currently range from £134 to £154 on MPB, where it is also possible to pick up an all-purpose Sony E PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens for about £60, allowing you to just squeak into a £200 budget.

In the US, Sony A5000 is available with the Sony E PZ 16-50mm lens from eBay for roughly $270-290.

Camera and lens combos under £350/ $450

Nikon D7000 with AF-S DX Nikkor 35mm f/1.8G

Price: £215-295 and $120-440

At a glance:

16.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor

6fps continuous shooting

ISO 100-6400 (exp. 25,600)

1080p Full HD video

At its heart the D7000 is built around a 16.2MP APS-C sensor and a Nikon EXPEED 2 image processor. This enables the camera to shoot consecutively at a maximum rate of 6fps, while native sensitivity ranges from ISO 100-6400 – with expanded ‘Hi-1’ and ‘Hi-2’ settings taking things up to the equivalent of ISO 25,600. In addition to JPEG capture, the D7000 also offers the choice of recording still images in 12-bit or 14-bit raw files in the proprietary Nikon .NEF format.

Autofocus duties are handled by a 39-point AF system with 9 cross-type sensors in the central area of the viewfinder. The D7000 also benefits from the added flexibility of dual SD memory card slots.

Encased within a magnesium alloy shell, the D7000 has a weighty feel to it. The handgrip is rubber-coated for a secure grip while buttons are plentiful and intuitively placed.

At the time of writing, Nikon D7000 bodies in ‘good’ condition range from £144 to £199 in price, mostly available at MPB or Wex Photo Video. Lens-wise, we’d say the 35mm f/1.8G DX prime is an excellent choice – Park Cameras has a few in ‘excellent’ and ‘like new’ condition for £99 or less. Altogether, this package comes in under £350 – not bad for an enthusiast DSLR that would’ve cost £999 body-only at launch.

In the US, Nikon D7000 bodies range from just $41 on eBay to $164-244 on MPB. You can get the Nikkor 35mm lens for anywhere between $76-109 on MPB.

Read our Nikon D7000 review and Nikon AF-S DX Nikkor 35mm f/1.8G review.

Pentax K-5 with Pentax-DA smc 50mm f/1.8

Price: £211-251 and $251-295

At a glance:

16.3MP APS-C CMOS sensor

7fps continuous shooting

ISO 100-12,800 (exp. 80-51,200)

1080p Full HD video

The Pentax K-5 made its debut in 2010, back when Pentax was fast filling out its DSLR line-up and the future for K-mount SLRs looked bright. Things didn’t quite pan out that way, but the K-5 is still a solid choice of DSLR, especially at the current used prices it commands. It’s a nippy little thing, equipped with a 16.3MP APS-C sensor that delivers solidly high-quality images in a range of situations.

Pentax was ahead of the curve with a fair few DSLR features – the K-5 has plenty of useful extras like a horizon levelling function, in-body image stabilisation and extensive weatherproofing. It remains a solid choice for landscape photographers, and has a respectable burst rate of 7fps – though the rudimentary 11-point autofocus system curtails its effectiveness as a serious action-photography camera.

The K-5 can be picked up for between £149 and £189 at MPB and Park Cameras – considering that it was priced £1,099 at launch, that is a bit of a steal. Lens-wise, there are plenty of K-mount lenses out there to make for an effective low-budget pairing with the camera – we’ve spotted a Pentax-DA smc 50mm f/1.8 lens going for £62 at Wex Photo Video, which would keep you well within a £350 budget.

The Pentax K-5 is available from $167 on eBay. Alternatively you can get the K-5 Mark II from B&H for $369 and just about go over a budget of $450.The Pentax-DA smc f/1.8 lens can be bought on eBay for a price starting from $84 and for $116 on B&H.

Read our Pentax K-5 review.

Canon EOS 60D with Canon EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM Pancake

Price: £260-330 and $274-398

At a glance:

18MP APS-C CMOS sensor

5.3fps continuous shooting

ISO 100-12,800

1080p Full HD video

Released in 2010 and positioned as an enthusiast-grade DSLR, the EOS 60D is now available second-hand in ‘good’ or better condition with a lens for a fraction of its original £1,100 launch price. Built around an 18MP APS-C sensor and Canon’s DIGIC 4 image processor, the 60D further benefits from a pin-sharp vari-angle rear display, a 9-point AF system that uses all cross-type sensors, and a water- and dust-resistant protective shell.

That vari-angle screen was actually a first for the EOS DSLRs, and it makes the Full HD-shooting EOS 60D a viable video option. Given that it lacks Wi-Fi connectivity, and that its compatible Eye-Fi cards have been discontinued, the Canon EOS 60D is not one for those who need wireless image transfer. If this isn’t a deal-breaker then you’ll find this to be a versatile and capable enthusiast-level camera.

To avoid kit zoom lenses, we’d say pick up the Canon EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM Pancake lens, which can be found in ‘excellent’ or ‘like new’ condition at MPB for £109 to £114. There are loads of EOS 60D bodies available at Wex Photo Video and Park Cameras, ranging from £150 to £215. All this easily keeps you within a £350 budget.

The Canon EOS 60D can be found at the US version of MPB from $169 and the Canon 24mm Pancake lens is available to buy from eBay for as little at $105. With eBay it is always worth noting the shipping if applicable but this is still a relatively low price. You can also get this lens from both B&H and Adorama for a currently discounted price of $129 (ordinarily, the lens costs $149).

Olympus OM-D E-M5 with M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-50mm f/3.5-6.3 EZ

Price: £296-341 and $333-430

At a glance:

16.1MP Four Thirds Live MOS sensor

9fps continuous shooting

ISO 200-25,600

1080p Full HD video

The E-M5 is built around a 16.1MP Live MOS sensor and the Olympus TruePic VI image processor. Native sensitivity ranges from ISO 200 to 25,600 while shutter speeds range from 1min to 1/4000sec. The maximum continuous shooting speed is 9fps. Admittedly, both the display and EVF are dated and low-res compared to those found on more recent Olympus and OM System cameras. You’ll likely rely a lot more on the LCD screen instead.

One of the biggest innovations the E-M5 brought to the table on its launch was built-in 5-axis image stabilisation, which works exceptionally well for shooting handheld at slower shutter speeds. Another benefit of having this technology built into the camera is that there’s no need to pay a premium for optically stabilised lenses. In addition to Olympus MFT lenses, the E-M5 is also fully compatible with Panasonic and other third-party MFT lenses.

Back in 2012 a brand-new OM-D E-M5 and M.Zuiko ED 12-50mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ kit zoom would have set you back around £1,150. These days, bodies are available from £139 to £169 in ‘good’ or better condition from MPB. The 12-50mm lens, meanwhile, is currently available at Wex Photo Video with prices starting at £156.

Used OM-D E-M5 bodies can cost anywhere from $136 through $214 from the US version of MPB. The Mark II is a slightly cheaper alternative at $109, also from MPB. The lens can be found on MPB from $144.

Read our Olympus OM-D E-M5 review.

Sony A6000 with Sony E 16mm f/2.8

Price: £343-363 and $191-468

At a glance:

24.3MP APS-C CMOS sensor

11fps continuous shooting

ISO 100-12,800 (exp. 25,600)

1080p Full HD video

Positioned as a more advanced alternative to the A5000 and released soon after it in 2014, the A6000 benefits from a sizeable increase in resolution (from 20MP to 24.3MP), an expanded feature set and improved processing power. It also gains a built-in electronic viewfinder that sits above a sharper rear LCD display and benefits from a hybrid AF system that employs 179 phase-detection AF points alongside 25 contrast-detect AF points for speedier focus acquisition. Other highlights include a burst speed of 11fps, and 1080p video.

Even though many successor cameras to the A6000 have been released, this mirrorless model has endured in popularity and comes at an affordable price point. Second-hand A6000 bodies are currently available at MPB and Park Cameras for between £259 and £279.

If your budget is a strict £350 then you may want to pick up our old friend the £60 Sony E PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS to go with it. If, however, you have a little more wiggle room and want something a bit more interesting, then why not try your luck finding a Sony E 16mm f/2.8 lens? There are currently a couple of these capable little primes listed on MPB for £84, which either keeps you within the £350 level or just nudges you over, depending on how cheap an A6000 body you find.

The Sony A6000 can be bought from eBay from $132 and the accompanying 16-50mm lens for as low as $59 from the US version of MPB.

Read our Sony Alpha A6000 review.

Camera and lens combos under £500/ $600

Fujifilm X-T10 with Fujifilm 16-50mm f3.5-5.6 XC OIS lens

Price: £384-478 and $403-613

At a glance:

16.3MP APS-C CMOS sensor

8fps continuous shooting

ISO 200-6400 (exp. 100-51,200)

1080p Full HD video

Released in 2015, the X-T10 was essentially a scaled-down version of the X-T1, which at that time was Fujifilm’s flagship mirrorless camera. While a number of the X-T1’s features were omitted to bring the cost down, the X-T10 does share the same sensor and image processor. Consequently, image quality is very much on a par.

While it has since been succeeded by the X-T20, X-T30 and X-T30 II, the X-T10 remains a stylish camera that provides good value for money. It comes encased within a metal body with traditional analogue control dials, and one standout feature is the hybrid AF system that uses on-sensor phase detection pixels for fast focusing. Rounding out the package is 1080p Full HD video capture.

Plus, those who like to play with in-camera effects will have fun diving into Fujifilm’s excellent Film Simulation modes. JPEGS straight from the camera look great.

The Fujifilm X-T10 can be found for between £249 and £299 – it’s currently cheapest at CameraWorld. You’ll stay within a £500 budget by scooping up a Fujifilm 16-50mm f3.5-5.6 XC OIS to go with it. This zoom provides an equivalent focal range of 24-76mm, and optically it punches above the standard you’d expect for a kit lens.

If you’re planning on staying below a $600 budget, this camera and lens are good options and you can get them both from the US version of MPB. The X-T10 can be bought from $349 and the Fujifilm 16-50mm lens can be bought from $54.

Read our Fujifilm X-T10 review and our look at how this second-hand classic fares today.

Panasonic Lumix G80/ Panasonic Lumix G85 with Lumix G Vario 12-60mm f3.5-5.6 Power OIS

Price: £448-508 and $444-673

At a glance:

16MP Four Thirds sensor

9fps continuous shooting

ISO 200-25,600 (exp. 100)

4K video

Released towards the end of 2016, the Lumix G80 was essentially Panasonic’s answer to the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II. A glance through the spec sheets reveals that in terms of photographic ability, on paper the two cameras are practically identical. But there’s a major difference for those who are also interested in video, because the G80 is capable of recording in 4K, and with very creditable quality too.

The G80 doesn’t have the same high-end video credentials as its more expensive siblings like the GH cameras, but 4K recording is available at 30fps and 100mbps, with Cinelike colour profiles available for easier post-production, and a built-in 3.5mm stereo microphone socket. Panasonic’s 4K Photo mode also effectively allows 8MP still images to be captured at 30fps.

Low ISO image quality is very good, especially in sunlight, with attractive colours and enough detail to make a sharp A3 print. The metering tends to underexpose in dull light, but is easy to correct, and the sensor delivers decent image quality up to around ISO 6400.

The Panasonic Lumix G80 is currently £300-ish on the used market – Castle Cameras has one for £305, and MPB has a few. For your lens, the Lumix G Vario 12-60mm f3.5-5.6 Power OIS is a good all-rounder with built-in optical stabilisation to complement that of the G80 itself. It’s available at MPB and Park Cameras for between £144 and £189, making this an inexpensive way to get a capable 4K video set-up.

The Panasonic Lumix G85, as the G80 is known in the United States, is currently available from $329 on the used market. The Lumix G Vario 12-60mm lens can be bought from $156 on eBay and from $323 from B&H.

Read our Panasonic Lumix DMC-G80 review and Panasonic Lumix G Vario 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 Asph Power OIS review.

Fujifilm X-Pro1 with Fujifilm XC 35mm f2

Price: £452-538 and $482-623

At a glance:

16.3MP APS-C CMOS sensor

6fps continuous shooting

ISO 200-6400 (exp. 100-25,600)

1080p Full HD video

Engineered to look and feel like a classic rangefinder camera, the X-Pro1 is a streamlined camera designed to do everything photographers want, without over-burdening them with things they don’t need. Since the X-Pro1’s release, the X-mount lens system has expanded massively with some of the sharpest optics in the business. The image quality the X-Pro1 is capable of producing is still, to this day, very impressive.

The X-Pro1 handles like a dream. Its control scheme is based around physical dials and buttons, which means you’ll do a lot less tedious menu-hunting than you would with many mirrorless cameras. Bear in mind though that the autofocus lacks speed – Fujifilm took a while to sort out the AF on its cameras, and even when new, the X-Pro1 was considered slow in this department.

The X-Pro1 can be picked up in ‘good’ condition for just under £299 – head to MPB and Wex Photo Video. Lens-wise, many photographers’ favourite choice for it is Fujfiilm’s classic 35mm f/1.4 R. However, as it currently commands second-hand prices in excess of £400, this is a little out of our price range. So instead, try the Fujifilm XC 35mm f/2 – a lens so cheap you can pick it up brand new (currently £159 to £169) with a used X-Pro1 and still not break the £500 limit.

It’s not weather-sealed and there’s no aperture ring, but the image quality is there and that’s what counts.

Read our Fujifilm X-Pro1 review and a look at how it fares today.

Sony Alpha 7 with FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS

Price: £498-668 and $252-637

At a glance:

24.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor

5fps continuous shooting

ISO 100-25,600 (exp. 50)

1080p Full HD video

It’s easy to forget just how revolutionary the Sony Alpha 7 looked when it was launched in 2013 alongside the 36MP Alpha 7R – how small, stripped-back and lightweight the camera felt compared to full-frame DSLRs.

It still packs in a pretty decent set of specifications, as befits a camera that originally cost £1,300 body-only. The 24MP full-frame sensor offers sensitivities up to ISO 25,600, and you can rattle off shots at 5 frames per second, with a creditable 28-frame raw buffer. Autofocus uses a hybrid system, with 117 phase-detection points arranged in the central region of the frame, complemented by contrast detection that extends almost to the edges.

When shooting in raw, you can expect image quality that’s not all that far behind contemporary models, with excellent dynamic range at low ISO settings, and very respectable high-ISO performance.

The Alpha 7 was on sale new for a long time, which means that it’s quite plentiful on the second-hand market. That said, getting hold of one with a lens for less than £500 can be a challenge. You may just have to be patient, vigilant and decisive. Right now, MPB has a Sony A7 listed for £379. Pair that with a second-hand Sony FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS lens, available for £119 at Park Cameras, and you’re coming in at £498. That, for a full-frame system as fully featured and capable as this, is frankly incredible.

In the United States, eBay has a listing for the Alpha 7 for $153 and a listing for the Sony FE 28-70mm lens for $54 on MPB.

