Samsung Galaxy phones are year after year at the top of our best camera phones for photography list. If you’ve been meaning to get one, now is the time. To celebrate the May Bank Holiday, from 22 May to 4 June 2024, deals are available on several Samsung Galaxy phones including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra seeing price drops of up to £300.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which won Smartphone Camera of the Year at the 2024 AP Awards, is priced from £949 on the Samsung UK website. Prices for the S24 Ultra typically start at £1249. You can also get the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24+ with £300 off. Additionally, there are also deals on the Samsung Galaxy Flip5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5.

Samsung S24 Ultra at a glance:

200MP f/1.7 main camera, with OIS, 1/1.3inch, 23mm

12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x), 13mm

10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto camera, with OIS, 69mm

50MP f/3.4 5x telephoto camera, with OIS, 115mm

– 5x telephoto camera has 10x Super AI / Multi-frame / Super Resolution

12MP f/2.2 PDAF selfie camera (same on all S24 models)

8K 30fps video, 4K 120/60/30fps

6.8inch screen, 1-120Hz, 2600nits, with Corning Gorilla Glass Armor*

Titanium frame, 5000mAh battery

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor

Available in Titanium gray, black, violet (blue-ish), and pale yellow

S24 at a glance:

50MP f/1.8 24mm equivalent camera, OIS

12MP f/2.2 14mm equivalent ultrawide camera

10MP f/2.4 67mm equivalent telephoto camera, OIS

12MP f/2.2 selfie camera with PDAF

8K video at up to 30fps

4K video at up to 60fps

6.2-inch, 2340 x 1080 pixels (FHD+), 2600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz AMOLED screen

Operating system – One UI based on Android 14

Processor – Exynos 2400 for Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy S24. Image credit: Amy Davies

S24+ at a glance:

50MP f/1.8 24mm equivalent main camera, OIS

12MP f/2.2 14mm equivalent ultrawide camera

10MP f/2.4 67mm equivalent telephoto camera, OIS

8K video at up to 30fps

4K video at up to 60fps

6.7-inch, 3120 x 1440 pixels, 2600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz AMOLED screen

Operating system – One UI based on Android 14

Processor – Exynos 2400 for Galaxy

The S24+ in hand. Image credit: Amy Davies

