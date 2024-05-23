Samsung Galaxy phones are year after year at the top of our best camera phones for photography list. If you’ve been meaning to get one, now is the time. To celebrate the May Bank Holiday, from 22 May to 4 June 2024, deals are available on several Samsung Galaxy phones including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra seeing price drops of up to £300.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which won Smartphone Camera of the Year at the 2024 AP Awards, is priced from £949 on the Samsung UK website. Prices for the S24 Ultra typically start at £1249. You can also get the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24+ with £300 off. Additionally, there are also deals on the Samsung Galaxy Flip5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5.
Samsung S24 Ultra at a glance:
- 200MP f/1.7 main camera, with OIS, 1/1.3inch, 23mm
- 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x), 13mm
- 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto camera, with OIS, 69mm
- 50MP f/3.4 5x telephoto camera, with OIS, 115mm
- – 5x telephoto camera has 10x Super AI / Multi-frame / Super Resolution
- 12MP f/2.2 PDAF selfie camera (same on all S24 models)
- 8K 30fps video, 4K 120/60/30fps
- 6.8inch screen, 1-120Hz, 2600nits, with Corning Gorilla Glass Armor*
- Titanium frame, 5000mAh battery
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor
- Available in Titanium gray, black, violet (blue-ish), and pale yellow
S24 at a glance:
- 50MP f/1.8 24mm equivalent camera, OIS
- 12MP f/2.2 14mm equivalent ultrawide camera
- 10MP f/2.4 67mm equivalent telephoto camera, OIS
- 12MP f/2.2 selfie camera with PDAF
- 8K video at up to 30fps
- 4K video at up to 60fps
- 6.2-inch, 2340 x 1080 pixels (FHD+), 2600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz AMOLED screen
- Operating system – One UI based on Android 14
- Processor – Exynos 2400 for Galaxy
S24+ at a glance:
- 50MP f/1.8 24mm equivalent main camera, OIS
- 12MP f/2.2 14mm equivalent ultrawide camera
- 10MP f/2.4 67mm equivalent telephoto camera, OIS
- 8K video at up to 30fps
- 4K video at up to 60fps
- 6.7-inch, 3120 x 1440 pixels, 2600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz AMOLED screen
- Operating system – One UI based on Android 14
- Processor – Exynos 2400 for Galaxy
