The Easter eggs might have been reduced to crumbs, but you can still take advantage of Park Cameras’ special Easter promotion on selected mirrorless cameras plus lenses and accessories. Hurry though, as some offers end soon.

Park Cameras is a well-established retailer set up by the fondly remembered Reg Atkins, and remains a family business with physical stores in London and Burgess Hill, Sussex, as well as a comprehensive retail operation online.

Most recently, Park Cameras won a Good Service Award at our 2013 awards, and has received numerous other accolades in the past

Highlights of the Park Cameras Promotion

Sony A7 IV

You can get £250 off, using the voucher code SONY-250, bringing the price down to £1,929. Full details here.

What we said in our review: ‘Compared to its most obvious competitors, the Alpha 7 IV ups the ante thanks to its high-resolution sensor and sophisticated autofocus… For any serious enthusiast contemplating buying a new camera, it has to be right at the top of the list.’

The Sony A7 IV boasts 33MP resolution, an impressive ISO performance and a capable, but complex AF, system.

$2,298 / £2,400 body only

$2,498 / £2,399 with 28-70mm zoom

33MP full-frame sensor

ISO 50-204,800 (extended)

10 frames per second shooting

3.68m-dot viewfinder

3in fully articulated touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation

4K 30p video recording

Nikon Z8

On sale for £3789. You can trade in your existing interchangeable lens camera for a £100 bonus and add selected Nikon Z mount lenses to save up to £900. Full details here.

What we said in our review: ‘There’s certainly a case to be made that the Nikon Z8 eclipses its Canon and Sony rivals, and might just be the most accomplished all-rounder among all the high-end mirrorless cameras currently available.’

$4,864 / £3,999 (body-only) $5,886 / £4,839 (with 24-120mm lens)

45.7MP full-frame stacked CMOS sensor

ISO 64-25,600 (standard)

20 frames per second shooting in raw

3.69m-dot, 0.8x viewfinder

3.2in, 2.1m-dot 3-way tilting LCD

8K 30p video recording

Canon EOS R7 body

Available for £1,279. You can save £100 straight away and get another 5% off selected RF lenses when bought with the body. On this you’d also technically be eligible for up to £300 cashback using Canon’s Lens Reward scheme. Full details here.

What we said in our review: ‘overall, in our time with the Canon EOS R7, the camera performed almost flawlessly, with great results possible; the only issue being the lack of lens choice.’

New $1,757 / £1,379 body-only

New $2,229 / £1,749 with RF-S 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM zoom

Used $1,477 / £1,159 (like new used condition)

32.5MP APS-C sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (extended)

30fps shooting

4K 60p video

2.36m-dot EVF

3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle LCD

Canon EOS R5 body

Available from Park Cameras for £3,349 – you can save £950 in total (£500 instant save, and use voucher code CANON-450 for an extra £450 off). Full details here.

What we said in our review: ‘it’s incredibly versatile, capable of churning out superb high-resolution landscape shots as it is capturing high-speed action sequences at a blistering 20fps with continuous AF. The Canon EOS R5 is an ideal candidate for portrait, wedding and documentary photographers too.’

$3,399 / £3,999 body-only

45-million-pixel Dual Pixel CMOS AF sensor

DIGIC X image processor

ISO 100-51,200 (expandable to ISO 50-102,400)

5,940 selectable autofocus positions

5.76-million-dot electronic viewfinder

8K/30P, 4K/120p, Full HD 60p video

Twin card slot (CFexpress Type B and SD)

Panasonic LUMIX S5 II X + 70-200mm f/2.8 S Pro lens (offer ends April 3rd)

Available from Park Cameras for £3,098, saving £1000. Full details here.

What we said in our review: ‘the S5II is now a very serious alternative to the likes of the Canon EOS R6 Mark II, Nikon Z 6II, and Sony Alpha 7 IV, at a very keen price. It’s a particularly impressive tool for hybrid users who value video capability as highly as stills.’

$1,997 / £1,399 body only

$2,745 / £2,299 with 20-60mm & 50mm lens

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (standard)

Up to 30 fps shooting

C4K 60p video recording

5-axis in-body stabilisation

3.68m-dot, 0.78x viewfinder

3in, 1.84m-dot vari-angle LCD

Other Park Cameras offers ending April 4th

In addition, Park Cameras is offering savings of up to £200 on selected used cameras and lenses and at least 15% off all Manfrotto products.

