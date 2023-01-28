Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by John Robert Charlton, using a Sony Xperia 1 III.

John Robert Charlton, Sony Xperia 1 III

‘I took this shot while on a recent trip to Edinburgh. I happened to cross the street just as a bus rushed past and thought this location would make a great spot for a long exposure composition. With the monument in the centre and the buses flying pass either side, it took ages to get right but didn’t disappoint.

Ever since moving from the countryside to a city I found a love of architectural street photography. Whenever I travel to a new location or city I apply my signature style of low and wide angled shots with foreground detail to lead your eye into the shot – this always produces an unusual or different perspective on a familiar location or landmark.

I’ve used many varieties of photography equipment over the years from Film to Digital, Compact camera to SLR, some I still use. But with the recent development in phone cameras and they’re ability to capture images as good as some cameras, I lean to using them when traveling more and more due to there portability, convenience and covertness. Especially with the Sony Xperia 1 range I can use the pro camera app which has settings just like their digital cameras so I can achieve shots like this with stunning light trails.’

