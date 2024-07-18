There are many ways to gain inspiration from your photography and across the site we have a variety of articles to help kick-start this for you. Here are some of the best photography podcasts for advice, tips and tricks, inspiration and more.

Whatever you like, we are sure there will be something for you. There are a number of ways you can listen to these inlcuding Spotify, Apple music, Audible, Youtube and other podcast players.

We’ve also shared the best competitions to enter and exhibitions for inspiration, so be sure to check those out too.

Best Photography Podcasts 2024

  • SheClicks Women in Photography
  • Let’s Create – Let’s Talk – The Photography Show
  • Wildlife Photography
  • Photographer Connections
  • The Photographer Mindset
  • A Small Voice: Conversations with Photographers
  • The Street Photography Show
  • B&H Photography Podcast
  • The Photowalk
  • A Photographic Life
  • The Togcast
  • The Camera Gear Podcast
  • The FujiCast Photography Show
  • I Dream of Cameras
  • The Beginner Photography Podcast
  • Oh Shoot! With Cassidy Lynne
  • An Unscripted Podcast for Photographers
  • Sunny 16

SheClicks Women in Photography

The founder of award-winning community group SheClicks, Angela Nicholson, hosts this podcast featuring influential women in the photography industry. They speak more about their experiences, what drives them and how they got to where they are now. Previous guests include Tracy Calder, Jill Furmanovsky, Carolyn Mendelsohn and Scarlet Page.

sheclicks women in photography podcast

Let’s Create – Let’s Talk – The Photography Show

Mali Davies discusses creativity, photography and conversations with guests about camera gear and ideas.

let's create let's talk photography podcast

Wildlife Photography

Josh Galicki and Rob Read, discuss all things related to wildlife and nature!

wildlife photography podcast

Photographic Connections

Kim Grant speaks with guests about the positive benefits of photography and connects you to self, nature and more through the art of photography.

photographic connections podcast

The Photographer Mindset

Created for photographers, this podcast was created to help individuals understand their success depends on more than just skill and dedication. Develop a winning mindset based on attitude and out of the box thinking.

the photographer mindset on spotify

A Small Voice: Conversations with Photographers

Released fortnightly, this podcast shares in-depth interviews from a wide range of photographers. From established and award-winning to emerging and young talents.

a small voice

The Street Photography Show

Mark Rossi educates and engages listeners with educational interviews.

the street photography show

B&H Photography Podcast

Covering everything photography related from gear to technique, history and art. Topics important to contemporary photography are discussed.

B&H Podcast

The Photowalk

Neale James hosts this podcast, all about walking and making pictures together.

the photowalk

A Photographic Life

Created by United Nations of Photography. Photographer, writer, lecturer and BBC radio contributor Dr Grant Scott reflects on news, discussions, themes and issues around photographic community. He asks photographers to answer “What does photography mean to you?”.

a photographic life

The Togcast

Ended in 2021, but there are plenty of episodes to go back to and can still be listened to – featuring interviews and topic discussions.

the togcast

For Camera Gear:

The Camera Gear Podcast

Camera gear for photography and video, a chance to nerd out over camera specs!

the camera gear podcast

The FujiCast Photography Show

All things Fujifilm cameras and kit, with hosts Neale James and Fujfilm X-Photographer Kevin Mullins.

the fujicast podcast

I Dream of Cameras

Jeff Greenstein and Gabe Sachs discuss cameras and camera collecting.

i dream of cameras podcast logo

For photography beginners

The Beginner Photography Podcast

beginner photography podcast

Weekly podcast hosted by Raymond Hatfield, interviews with photographers from all genres, help you grow creative photography skills.

For developing business skills

Oh Shoot! with Cassidy Lynne

Photography podcast for growing skills and business

oh shoot cassidy lynne logo

An Unscripted Podcast for Photographers

For photography beginners, helping turn their hobby into a business, with advice from professional in the industry.

unscripted podcast logo

For film photographers:

Sunny 16

Weekly show exploring the world of analog photography.

sunny 16 logo

Further reading

