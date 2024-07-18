There are many ways to gain inspiration from your photography and across the site we have a variety of articles to help kick-start this for you. Here are some of the best photography podcasts for advice, tips and tricks, inspiration and more.

Whatever you like, we are sure there will be something for you. There are a number of ways you can listen to these inlcuding Spotify, Apple music, Audible, Youtube and other podcast players. If we have missed your favourite off the list, do suggest them to us on social media, or email ap.ed@kelsey.co.uk so we can listen too!

We’ve also shared the best competitions to enter and exhibitions for inspiration, so be sure to check those out too.

Best Photography Podcasts 2024

SheClicks Women in Photography

The founder of award-winning community group SheClicks, Angela Nicholson, hosts this podcast featuring influential women in the photography industry. They speak more about their experiences, what drives them and how they got to where they are now. Previous guests include Tracy Calder, Jill Furmanovsky, Carolyn Mendelsohn and Scarlet Page.

Let’s Create – Let’s Talk – The Photography Show

Mali Davies discusses creativity, photography and conversations with guests about camera gear and ideas.

Wildlife Photography

Josh Galicki and Rob Read, discuss all things related to wildlife and nature!

Photographic Connections

Kim Grant speaks with guests about the positive benefits of photography and connects you to self, nature and more through the art of photography.

The Photographer Mindset

Created for photographers, this podcast was created to help individuals understand their success depends on more than just skill and dedication. Develop a winning mindset based on attitude and out of the box thinking.

A Small Voice: Conversations with Photographers

Released fortnightly, this podcast shares in-depth interviews from a wide range of photographers. From established and award-winning to emerging and young talents.

The Street Photography Show

Mark Rossi educates and engages listeners with educational interviews.

B&H Photography Podcast

Covering everything photography related from gear to technique, history and art. Topics important to contemporary photography are discussed.

The Photowalk

Neale James hosts this podcast, all about walking and making pictures together.

A Photographic Life

Created by United Nations of Photography. Photographer, writer, lecturer and BBC radio contributor Dr Grant Scott reflects on news, discussions, themes and issues around photographic community. He asks photographers to answer “What does photography mean to you?”.

The Togcast

Ended in 2021, but there are plenty of episodes to go back to and can still be listened to – featuring interviews and topic discussions.

For Camera Gear:

The Camera Gear Podcast

Camera gear for photography and video, a chance to nerd out over camera specs!

The FujiCast Photography Show

All things Fujifilm cameras and kit, with hosts Neale James and Fujfilm X-Photographer Kevin Mullins.

I Dream of Cameras

Jeff Greenstein and Gabe Sachs discuss cameras and camera collecting.

For photography beginners

The Beginner Photography Podcast

Weekly podcast hosted by Raymond Hatfield, interviews with photographers from all genres, help you grow creative photography skills.

For developing business skills

Oh Shoot! with Cassidy Lynne

Photography podcast for growing skills and business

An Unscripted Podcast for Photographers

For photography beginners, helping turn their hobby into a business, with advice from professional in the industry.

For film photographers:

Sunny 16

Weekly show exploring the world of analog photography.

Further reading

