Along with Fujifilm and Polaroid, Lomography makes some of the best instant cameras. The new Lomo’Instant Wide Glass may be joining the ranks with its 90mm multi-coated glass lens and 0.3m close focusing distance which it promises delivers sharper images, particularly for studio and fashion photography.

The new Lomo’Instant Wide Glass follows the recently released the Instax Wide 400, which was an eagerly anticipated but ultimately disappointing update on the decade-old Instax Wide 300. However, while the Instax Wide 400 mainly boasted its simplicity and ease of use, the Lomo’Instant Wide Glass has more goodies in store for photographers looking to get creative with their instant photography.

The camera boasts a manual exposure compensation control (which sounds similar to an exposure control dial like the one found on the Instax Mini 99) and a manual fixed f/22 aperture for a greater depth of field. There are multiple exposure and bulb shooting modes available too, as well as coloured gel filters, a Splitzer lens attachment, and a remote control lens cap featuring a shutter release button and a timer switch.

All of this does come for a higher price though, with the Lomo’Instant Wide Glass priced at $279/£249 on the Lomography website – more than $100/£100 more expensive than the Wide 400.

Lomo’Instant Wide Glass Key Features:

90 mm multi-coated glass lens (35 mm equiv.)

0.3 m closest focusing distance

Fully programmatic shutter and aperture mode

PC-sync flash connection for external flashes and strobes

Additional manual fixed f/22 aperture stop for greater depth of field

Manual exposure compensation and flash controls

Multiple and long exposure modes

Splitzer, Remote Control Lens Cap, built-in flash and colored gel filters included

Sample image taken with Lomo’Instant Wide Glass. Photo: Elisa Parrino/Lomography.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.